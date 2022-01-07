CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses instances of sexual assault.

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has reportedly been removed from the And Just Like That season finale following the multiple allegations of sexual assault levelled against him.

TVLine reported that Noth’s character Mr. Big was set to appear in the finale “in a fantasy sequence where Carrie reunites with Big while visiting Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge to scatter his ashes”.

But following the allegations, the scene has been cut from the finale episode of the controversial revival series.

What’s more is that apparently And Just Like That Season 2 discussions have been halted as a result of the allegations.

“There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days, all those conversations have stopped,” a production source told Us Weekly. “Everyone is raw.”

Chris Noth alongside Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That. (Credit: Getty)

A total of four women have come forward and accused Chris Noth of sexual assault. Noth has denied the allegations in a statement to the publication: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Sex and the City stars Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis previously broke their silence on the sexual assault allegations against their co-star.

Nixon, Parker and Davis posted to their Instagram Stories with a joint statement.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we comment them for it.”

And Just Like That is now streaming on BINGE and Foxtel.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual assault, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.