Amazon Prime Day’s Six Day Sale Event Kicks Off In July & It’s Bigger & Better Than Ever

If, for some unholy reason, you slept on Amazon Australia’s massive Prime Day sales in the past (and are quietly kicking yourself), we’re here as your online shopping fairy godmother to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the amazing sales happening this July.

The whole shebang kicks off in mid-July and is set to run for six days, which gives you plenty of time to stack your cart to the brim with sales across fashion, beauty, homewares, tech and more.

So if that all sounds as bloody good to you as it does to us, then allow us to walk you through all the deets.

What is Amazon Prime Day Australia?

The first official Amazon Prime Day kicked off in Australia back in 2018 when the service was first launched here, and has been an annual fixture ever since. The event saw huge sales across shopping categories like home, tech, health, fitness, beauty and more. Since it was such a success the first time around, they bring it back every year. Praise be! It’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on a bunch of products you’ve been eyeing or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.

When is Amazon Prime Day in Australia 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 officially kicks off on Tuesday, July 16 at 12:01AM (AEST) and will run until midnight (AEST) on Sunday, July 21. So you’ve got six days to shop your little heart out.

How do I get access to Amazon Prime Days 2024?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $9.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might even already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up, you get free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale is done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.

The Best Amazon Prime Days Sales 2024

The good folks over at Amazon Australia have already hinted at the fact that you’ll find discounts on big-name brands like Apple, Bose, Bonds, DeLonghi, Dyson, Finish, Instant Pot, Lego, Meta, Miele, The North Face, Panasonic, Philips, Quilton, Samsonite, Samsung, Sony and Tommy Hilfiger.

They’ll also feature small and medium-sized Australian-owned businesses like Dog Friendly Co. and non-alcoholic cocktail brand, Naked Life Spirits.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024

Become an Amazon Prime member ahead of time: Prime offers the best shopping, savings, and entertainment. New customers in Australia can join Prime by clicking here and signing up for Amazon’s 30-day free trial and then pay $9.99 per month or save 34 per cent with an annual membership at $79.

Prime offers the best shopping, savings, and entertainment. New customers in Australia can join Prime by clicking here and signing up for Amazon’s 30-day free trial and then pay $9.99 per month or save 34 per cent with an annual membership at $79. Download the app: Customers can browse, search and shop millions of items from their fingertips, track their orders in real time, and even get alerts when their saved items go on sale just by using the Amazon app.

Customers can browse, search and shop millions of items from their fingertips, track their orders in real time, and even get alerts when their saved items go on sale just by using the Amazon app. Amazon Wishlist: Create an Amazon Wishlist ahead of time to help map out what you need and then turn on your deals notifications so that you know the minute they come on sale.

Create an Amazon Wishlist ahead of time to help map out what you need and then turn on your deals notifications so that you know the minute they come on sale. Get organised with Alexa: Alexa can help you create and add to a shopping list, especially for Prime Day. Get started by saying: “Alexa, start a Prime Day list.”

Can’t wait for Amazon Prime Day to score a good deal?

Amazon is treating us to these deals in the lead-up to the big day.

Prime Video – Prime members and Amazon customers in Australia can rent select popular movies for $2.99 or less on the Prime Video Store from 9 July to 21 July. Prime members who are not currently subscribed can add select channels for $0.99 per month for two months from 12 July to 21 July.

Prime members and Amazon customers in Australia can rent select popular movies for $2.99 or less on the Prime Video Store from 9 July to 21 July. Prime members who are not currently subscribed can add select channels for $0.99 per month for two months from 12 July to 21 July. Kindle Unlimited – Eligible Prime members can enjoy their first three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.00, accessing millions of titles and thousands of audiobooks on any device when they sign up between 24 June to 21 July. After three months, you’ll be charged $13.99 per month. However, you can cancel at any time.

– Eligible Prime members can enjoy their first three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.00, accessing millions of titles and thousands of audiobooks on any device when they sign up between 24 June to 21 July. After three months, you’ll be charged $13.99 per month. However, you can cancel at any time. Audible – Eligible Prime members can try Audible free for the first three months, including unlimited listening to thousands of select audiobooks, Audible Originals, and podcasts. Available until 29 July for new Audible members only. Note: it will auto-renew at $16.45/month after 3 months, but you can cancel at any time.

