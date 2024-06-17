The Boys’ Season 4 Graphic Sex Scene Took The Human Centipede To Another Level Of Nasty

The Boys Season 4 sex scene Human Centipede Rob Benedict

It wouldn’t be The Boys without a graphic sex scene, and oh boy, season four did not disappoint. We’ve seen Chace Crawford have sex with an octopus, our fair share of penis incidents – one literally exploding, and another being frozen off – and now, The Boys has tackled The Human Centipede.

In the second episode, “Life Among the Septics”, the satirical superhero show introduced us to Splinter (Rob Benedict), a Firecracker-obsessed fan, who has the fun superpower of being able to clone himself. Does he use this for good? Absolutely not.

When Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) decided to see what the fanboy was up to after he disappeared during Firecracker’s speech, they stumbled upon a, ahem, *intimate* moment in a sauna. 

There wasn’t anyone involved except Splinter… and the help of his five clones. 

Yep, Splinter was getting himself off to a picture of Firecracker with his clones trailing behind him in a Human Centipede formation. If the image didn’t drive it home, audiences were treated to a symphony of ass-slurps, grunts and moans. 

“This isn’t what it looks like!” Splinter yelled. But no. It was exactly what it looked like. You can watch the entire ass-eating video here (it’s obviously NSFW).

It’s a creative way of using your clones, I guess. (Image: Prime Video)

Karma came to bite him on the ass (sorry, I couldn’t help it), after one of his clones ended up with pink eye, presumably from this scene. 

Producers included some fun trivia on Prime Video’s X-Ray feature during this scene, which shows how unserious the showrunners can be. 

“Actor Rob Benedict wants us to remind everyone that he studied Shakespeare at Northwestern University. There is no contractual obligation for us to carry out this request. This is merely a kind gesture,” they wrote. Gold.

Fans go wild over The Boys’ wild Rob Benedict sex scene

Some fans have been impressed by the Human Centipede sex act, but others have been truly, truly scarred. But really, it’s what we’ve come to expect (and love) from this wild superhero show.

The Boys will be ending with season five, so I’m sure the showrunners will be dreaming up some other bonkers sex act to haunt our dreams. I don’t know whether to be excited or terrified.

