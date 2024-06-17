The Boys’ Season 4 Graphic Sex Scene Took The Human Centipede To Another Level Of Nasty

It wouldn’t be The Boys without a graphic sex scene, and oh boy, season four did not disappoint. We’ve seen Chace Crawford have sex with an octopus, our fair share of penis incidents – one literally exploding, and another being frozen off – and now, The Boys has tackled The Human Centipede.

In the second episode, “Life Among the Septics”, the satirical superhero show introduced us to Splinter (Rob Benedict), a Firecracker-obsessed fan, who has the fun superpower of being able to clone himself. Does he use this for good? Absolutely not.

When Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) decided to see what the fanboy was up to after he disappeared during Firecracker’s speech, they stumbled upon a, ahem, *intimate* moment in a sauna.

There wasn’t anyone involved except Splinter… and the help of his five clones.

Yep, Splinter was getting himself off to a picture of Firecracker with his clones trailing behind him in a Human Centipede formation. If the image didn’t drive it home, audiences were treated to a symphony of ass-slurps, grunts and moans.

“This isn’t what it looks like!” Splinter yelled. But no. It was exactly what it looked like. You can watch the entire ass-eating video here (it’s obviously NSFW).

It’s a creative way of using your clones, I guess. (Image: Prime Video)

Karma came to bite him on the ass (sorry, I couldn’t help it), after one of his clones ended up with pink eye, presumably from this scene.

Producers included some fun trivia on Prime Video’s X-Ray feature during this scene, which shows how unserious the showrunners can be.

“Actor Rob Benedict wants us to remind everyone that he studied Shakespeare at Northwestern University. There is no contractual obligation for us to carry out this request. This is merely a kind gesture,” they wrote. Gold.

If you’re not watching #TheBoys with Prime Video’s X-Ray feature on, you’re missing half the jokes. pic.twitter.com/armWhlw4tT — Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 15, 2024

READ MORE The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Has Revealed Why He Decided To End The Series With Season 5

Fans go wild over The Boys’ wild Rob Benedict sex scene

Some fans have been impressed by the Human Centipede sex act, but others have been truly, truly scarred. But really, it’s what we’ve come to expect (and love) from this wild superhero show.

I knew i was gonna see some fucked up shit as soon as they followed him into that room but I still couldn’t predict the madness of a human centipede level rimming pic.twitter.com/Sc3ol2ZW8L — LetMetweet (@lemmetweetrq) June 16, 2024

Rob Benedict’s character on the boys was absolutely unexpected. Was not expecting him to do all that 😭😭 #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/tpJTcgqp8R — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 DBD ERA🔍💀 (@giselleb1234) June 13, 2024

how am i supposed to look rob benedict in the eye when ive just seen 8 of him eating out his own ass — ash MET ZAYN (@destieIsassbutt) June 13, 2024

I love how eric kripke casts his former supernatural actors in The Boys and then immediately makes them do a nude scene and/or a weird sex scene (rob benedict) it’s like hazing — furiosarah (@slothanova) June 16, 2024

hi i’ve just seen the first three episodes of the boys…rob benedict…what the fuck sir pic.twitter.com/hYxdfaZMva — raji 🇵🇸 • comic con liverpool (@maevesdean) June 15, 2024

i can’t believe i sat at a table with rob benedict and looked him in the eyes well knowing he fucking human centipede’d himself on the boys — madz / ccs (@licksbloodydean) June 14, 2024

I….. Probably won’t ever be able to look at Rob Benedict the same ever again after that…..#TheBoys pic.twitter.com/WZtWLj5f21 — Candice Bomb (@BombCandice) June 14, 2024

Did not have Rob Benedict’s penis in triplicate* on my 2024 bingo card. #TheBoys *a lot more than triplicate Cute butt though. — wawinegirl 🍷❤️💙🫎🐿️ (@wawinegirl1) June 14, 2024

The Boys will be ending with season five, so I’m sure the showrunners will be dreaming up some other bonkers sex act to haunt our dreams. I don’t know whether to be excited or terrified.