Rumour Has It Fantastic 4 Has Found Its Invisible Woman And She’s Actually Very Visible

After one fabulous attempt and one dreadful attempt, Marvel is giving a live-action Fantastic Four film another crack. Bless ’em for trying!

The long-running comic book series features four superheroes, Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic (played in the past by Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller), Sue Storm / the Invisible Woman (formerly played by Jessica Alba and Kate Mara), Johnny Storm / Human Torch (played by Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan) and Ben Grim / the Thing (played by Michael Chiklis and Jamie Bell).

Following the announcement of the film, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see who will be cast in the forthcoming flick.

Here’s everything we know…

Who has been cast in Fantastic Four?

While no official cast announcement has been made just yet, the internet has been swirling with rumours and theories.

Hollywood tea-spiller Grace Randolph revealed on Twitter that Vanessa Kirby is being eyed for the role of the Invisible Woman.

It goes without saying that we should take this rumour with a grain of salt given that it’s just ~online tea~ at this point and not an official reveal, but internet insiders have been right before!

And it certainly seems like the type of flick she’d wanna star in given she has a penchant for ‘yuge blockbuster franchises, having appeared on Mission Impossible and Fast & The Furious.

She also fits the bill, visually. She looks just like the comicbook character!

When is Fantastic Four being released?

The brand spanking new Fantastic Four is set to drop in 2025, so surely a casting announcement will be shared soon?

Watch this space.