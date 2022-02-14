Huge spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are Hulk smashing their keyboards over a surprise Patrick Stewart cameo in the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer.

The full-length trailer was released on Monday alongside a 30-second teaser during the Super Bowl in the United States.

The reason we’re all mega-hyped for this film is because it follows directly after the events of box-office smash Spider-Man: No Way Home. Y’know, when Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) tried to make everyone forget Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was Spider-Man at the end of the movie which then caused some huge ramifications to the multiverse?

Namely zombies (???), evil clones and psychedelic mind-bending reality magic—hell yee.

As for Patrick Stewart, you’ll see his cameo kick in when a handcuffed Doctor Strange appears to stand before a space-time council in the trailer. A voice that sounds eerily like Stewart’s Charles Xavier character tells the group that it’s time they “tell [Strange] the truth”.

Fans are theorising that the shot zooming into Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) eye in the trailer is potentially taken from a scene where the evil Xavier clone telepathically enters her mind.

Much like the nods to Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Marvel’s Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the three-second-long cameo with Patrick Stewart marks the first time the 20th Century Fox X-Men franchise has crossed over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is something fans have been looking forward to since Disney bought the rights to the X-Men franchise last year and potentially means big things for mutants on-screen in the MCU.

So yeah, Twitter had a fkn field day when the trailer dropped. Here are some of the best Thanos snapping reactions.

patrick stewart’s voice in the multiverse of madness trailer pic.twitter.com/zW1XvImQey — x-men archive (@xmenarchive) February 13, 2022

I’D KNOW THAT VOICE ANYWHERE THATS PATRICK STEWART’S PROFESSOR X pic.twitter.com/vHygjs0Gil — Luke (@qLxke_) February 13, 2022

THE ILLUMINATI IN DR STRANGE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. THIS HAS TO BE PROFESSOR X #Marvel #Drstrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/HV2Gio5aYf — Mark On Mars???? (@MarkOnMars0) February 13, 2022

patrick stewart about to break his own record again for being the only person to play a superhero for the longest amount of time — x-men archive (@xmenarchive) February 13, 2022

The return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X in ‘DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’. pic.twitter.com/BU0IOaS2ew — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 13, 2022

Jean & Storm when they see Wanda throw Xavier out his chair ???? pic.twitter.com/iwepMzneqY — Mikey Wikey ❤️‍???? (@GODISMlKEY) February 13, 2022

wanda is gonna clear dr strange, captain marvel, and professor x in one film. pic.twitter.com/fYtTnApQky — kimberly. (@problemsthots) February 14, 2022

Thinking about the Dr. Strange trailer again, if they revealed Patrick Stewart already…there’s gonna be some crazy cameos in that film — ???? (@hieisrequiem) February 14, 2022

They’re really bringing back Patrick Stewart’s Xavier just to obliterate him after 5 minutes of screentime ???????????? — Block A | ???????? (@Childish_Goblin) February 14, 2022

The cameo is also exciting because it adds weight to other alleged inside tea about the film. Apparently, other beloved superheroes sit on this council with Xavier but will be played by actors different from those that portrayed the characters in the MCU.

These allegedly included an Iron Man variant played by Tom Cruise, John Krasinski as Reed Richards AKA Mr. Fantastic from the Fantastic Four and Teyonah Parris‘ Monica Rambeau from WandaVision as Captain Marvel.

Obviously these are just rumours so it’s hard to say whether we’ll see Cruise and Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But Wanda did appear to fight a Captain Marvel-like figure in the trailer and Marvel stans have been gunning for Krasinski to play Richards for years.

With Marvel willing to spoil Stewart’s cameo here when they kept Andrew Garfield and Tobey McGuire‘s roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home a secret, we reckon there are a lot more wild reveals in the new multiverse flick than first believed.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in theatres on May 6.