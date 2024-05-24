Major congrats are in order for MAFS babes Lauren Dunn and Sara Mesa ‘cos the gals have reportedly inked a ‘yuge joint deal and we love seeing Married At First Sight stars using their fame to earn big bucks.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, the 2024 contestants have landed a joint deal worth a sweet sick figures each. Yep, you read that correctly. Six figures EACH! That’s a whole lot of dough!

MAFS mates Lauren Dunn and Sara Mesa with fellow former bride Beck Zemek. (Credit: Instagram)

We don’t know too much about what this involves, I’m afraid. Just that it’s in the fashion / beauty / lifestyle sphere and that there’s a campaign already in the works that scored them big bucks.

“Lauren and Sara have been inundated with some huge offers from brands wanting to work with them off the back of their success on MAFS,” one source told the pod.

“They’re currently in very high demand. One beauty brand has already signed them as joint ambassadors for a massive campaign that they’ll each earn six figures for.”

Apparently there are multiple brands that are dead-keen on signing the gals after being charmed by their friendship which you will have seen showcased on both MAFS and social media.

“Several brands also want to sign Lauren and Sara as a package deal, as their genuine friendship has mass appeal and is something brands can capitalise on and market well,” the source said.

The insider then name-dropped a few ex-MAFS contestants who reminded them of Lauren and Sara.

“They both have huge potential and what it takes to make it as influencers and be the next Martha [Kalifatidis] or Jessika Power and have a long-term media career as influencers,” another insider previously told So Dramatic!

Both ladies are also being eyed off for television roles, with Lauren rumoured to be in the mix for a coupla Nine shows, while Sara is “perfect for I’m a Celebrity, SAS Australia, or even a celebrity version of Survivor” as “everyone loves a villain or a redemption arc.”

“Controversial, outspoken and fiery personalities make the best talent for TV. Sara ticks all of those boxes,” one insider previously told the pod.

The source predicted that a network will probs “snap [Sara] up for a show as early as next year”.

Whatever show it may be, I can promise you we will be sat for it.