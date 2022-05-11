Australian Fashion Week is in full swing and all the designers are showcasing their fabulous fashions at the shows.

Naturally, when you get a bunch of models, bloggers, influencers, journos and celebs from A to Z list together in one room, shit’s bound to go down.

Here’s all the AFW tea that’s been doing the rounds online after the first few days.

Unsurprisingly, there’s heaps of MAFS-related goss, with two ex-cast members allegedly sneaking into the front row and taking other peoples’ seats (the audacity!).

First up there was serial pest Nasser Sultan who was photographed sitting next to influencer Phoebe Burgess at the Oroton show.

Wondering how a drongo like him scored a seat next to a top notch local influencer? Welp, because he was actually sitting in journo Kate Waterhouse‘s seat.

Daily Mail Australia reported that Burgess “turned her back on Sultan as he repeatedly asked for a photo and tried to start a conversation.”

A sneaky spy told the site that after trying (and failing) to win the influencer over, Sultan “eventually gave up and walked off.”

As everyone was leaving the show, he managed to sneak a quick pic in with Burgess, which he popped up on his Insta (and misspelled her name like the moron he is).

PHOBE!!!

The other MAFS seat-stealer was 2022 villain Olivia Frazer who apparently snuck into the first row after being seated in the second row.

Another onlooker told Daily Mail Australia that Olivia was supposed to have been seated next to them in row #2 at the Bec + Bridge fashion show.

“I noticed Olivia mingling with people in the front row and trying to work out where she was sitting,” the insider said.

“She looked over to the empty seats next to me, pointed and said, ‘Oh, 10 and 11, that’s us’, quite loudly.”

Credit: Getty.

Even though she noticed the error, apparently she picked up a gift bag, popped it under the seat and sat down anyway

“Towards the start of the show, one woman came up to the [front] row and said to the usher she was meant to be sitting there, but there was no room,” the spy added.

“The usher made everyone squish up to fit this woman on the end.”

Not long after, the gal whose seat she apparently stole rocked up and was forced to sit in Olivia’s second row seat.

“The woman next to me was mad,” the spy said.

“She was muttering to herself throughout and getting increasingly frustrated with not being able to get a good video of the runway over the heads of the people in the front row.”

Olivia’s rep confirmed that she did, indeed, sit in the front row, but insisted that “no one complained” about her being there.

“Olivia was chatting with actor and author Suzan Mutesi,” they said.

“When Olivia stood up to leave, Suzan implored her to stay and watch the show with her as they know each other and are good friends. So she stayed.”

And that’s all for now! Stay tuned for more tepid Australian Fashion Week tea as the week progresses.