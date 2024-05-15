12 Celebs Spotted At Australian Fashion Week 2024 So Far — And Wannabe Celebs

Although Australian Fashion Week is usually reserved for celebrating the creativity of our fellow textile-and-design obsessed Aussies, it’s also an opportunity to gawk at all of the celebs who make an appearance.

I’m gonna be brutally honest here: if you’re looking for celebs — and I’m talking heavy hitters — Australian Fashion Week could be a miss. In the past, we’ve been graced with Miranda Kerr in her prime, Paris Hilton‘s Wayne Cooper strut in 2003 and Lupe Fiasco‘s runway debut in 2014 where kicked and pushed his way Down Under!

(Image source: Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images) (Image source: by Jon Buckle/Getty Images)

But lately it seems like the only celebs that have been running around Redfern’s Carriageworks are former Married At First Sight (MAFS) contestants and folks who shot to fame via TikTok.

However, this year, it seems like there’s a cheeky change in the wind because some beloved divas have been spotted amongst the sea of couture and oversize suits.

Here are some the celebrities that have been spotted at this year’s Australian Fashion Week!

12. Kyah Simon

(Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Tillies and Central Coast Mariners striker Kyah Simon blessed us with her presence at Australian Fashion Week, sporting a sneakers and suit combo!

11. Will McDonald

(Image source: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Australia’s beloved eshay and Heartbreak High great hunk of spunk Will McDonald was spotted at Australian Fashion Week dressed to the nines!

10. Ayesha Madon

(Image source: by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Third Form)

Singer and Heartbreak High star Ayesha Madon was also present at Australian Fashion Week in Redfern’s Carriageworks. Just like her co-star, Madon was dishing up chic AF lewks.

9. James Majoos

(Image source: by James Gourley/Getty Images for AFW)

Icon James Majoos was spotted alongside Madon and McDonald and were papped together for the Michael Lo Sordo show. The Heartbreak High fan fave was truly giving office siren / Super Nanny realness with the glasses. I am obsessed!

8. Julie Bishop

(Image source: Don Arnold/WireImage)

Although her time in parliament was not a serve, Julia Bishop‘s Australian Fashion Week getups were quite a sight — in a good way. Guess you can say she did yassify Auspol with her fits.

7. Jackie ‘O’ Henderson

(Image source: by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images for AFW)

Another celeb we’re not too fond of, Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, was spotted at Australian Fashion Week for the P.E. Nation Runway show, per Daily Mail Australia.

6. Jamie Azzopardi

(Image source: by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Influencer Jamie Azzopardi stuns no matter what folks say — I’m looking at you Carolina Santos of MAFS past. This Australian Fashion Week, Azzopardi came in clutch with the dramatics, the glam and the uniqueness. We love.

5. Jessica Rowe

(Image source: by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Aussie journo Jessica Rowe was in attendance at Fashion Week to support her daughter Allegra Overton and her first runway show. It’s giving Kris Jenner mumager vibes.

4. Suzan Mutesi

(Image source: by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Influencer and former The Challenge Australia contestant Suzan Mutesi has been giving us fit after fit at this year’s Australian Fashion Week. Regardless of the “fake influencer” rumours, Mutesi will always come out on top when it comes to fashion.

3. Froomes

(Image source: Instagram / @frooomes)

Lucinda Price — famously known as Froomes — also made an appearance at Fashion Week. She even got a cheeky shout out on PEDESTRIAN.TV’s fit check!

2. Lauren Dunn and Sara Mesa

(Image source: by James Gourley/Getty Images for AFW)

Married At First Sight 2024 besties Sara Mesa and Lauren Dunn were seen parading around Australian Fashion Week. It was previously rumoured by the FBI Daily Mail Australia that these two were one of the few to be invited at this year’s events.

The MAFS insider also spilled to the publications that this year’s villains — such as Tori Adams, Jack Dunkley, Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough — were “blacklisted” from the 2024 fashion festivities.

Womp womp.

1. Selina Chhaur

(Image source: Instagram / @Selina_Chhaur)

Guess you can say we’ve been keeping an eye out for Seleneeerrr. Jokes aside, MAFS-bride-turned-radio-host Selina Chhaur has been spotted at a few Australian Fashion Week events!

It’s what she deserves after her snooze-fest of a pairing during her season.

We’re only in the middle of Australian Fashion Week so who knows, maybe Paris Hilton will rock up last minute for a cheeky runway strut Down Under.



LOL, jokes, that would never happen. Well at least in the next couple of years.