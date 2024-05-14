Australian Fashion Week Punters Spill On The Most Expensive Fashion Item They’ve Splurged On

Rebekah Manibog

Australian Fashion Week is in full swing, and fashionistas are spilling all the tea on their most expensive fashion pieces. Even one person described their high-end purchase as a “mortgage” payment.

Everyone has that one little thing that they like to splurge on. For some folks it’s concert tickets, for others, it might be figurines. However, for fashion-loving folk who’ve come full throttle into Redfern’s Carriageworks this week, it’s all about the fashion.

Although thrifting and second-hand buying are on-trend, some people are still willing to drop a ‘yuge chunk of their pay slip on one-of-a-kind items. Heck, even the thrifted stuff is starting to get a bit exxy.

So as we battle the moody weather of Sydney’s autumn, we asked a bunch of punters what their most expensive fashion piece is and how much they dropped to cop that single, life-changing piece.


Instagram: @therealglamwhisperer / @stylishjournal
Most Expensive Item: The IG Style queen, The Glam Whisperer, casually mentioned that her most expensive item was the Chanel chain that was around her neck, describing it as a “mortgage” kind of price tag!

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith)

Name: Nikki Chowdhury
Instagram: @nikkidury
Most Expensive “I would say the Yves Saint Laurent clutch that I actually bought for my mum but I borrow it from her pretty frequently. I don’t remember much, plus I remember it took me a long time to save for it and it made a huge dent in my bank account at the time because I was working casually and like, luckily, I wasn’t paying rent at the time.”

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith)

Name: Isobel Larkin
Instagram: @isobel_larkin
Most Expensive Item: “Probably this Gucci bag that I’m wearing. I bought it secondhand but it was still a big splurge.”

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith)

Name: Charlene Davies
Instagram: @charlene_ye_davies
Most Expensive Item: “Balenciaga boots. About 20 grand.”

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith)

Name: Havana Tan
Instagram: @havanattan
Most Expensive Item: “Probably one of my bags, I would say. A few of them are quite a similar price point but I’d say around the $4,000 range.”

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith)

Name: Cynthia Taylu
Instagram: @taylu_me
Most Expensive Item: “Honestly I have no idea. I go to a lot of vintage shops. Girl’s on a budget. It may not look like it but she is!”

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith)

Name: Kim Russell
Instagram: @thekimibino
Most Expensive Item: “Probably the Louis Vuitton Spring 2001 or Spring 2000 bag.”

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith)

Name: Jessica Leahy
Instagram: @jessicavanderleahy
Most Expensive Item: “My car? Is that an accessory? I’m joking! Probably, most recently, I splurged on a Gucci Jackie bag because I really wanted it and it’s a classic, it’s timeless, and I think it’s gonna — you know — that’s what I think. If you’re gonna buy something it’s really not about how much it costs it’s really about how much you’re gonna keep it. It’s an investment piece.

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith)

Name: Lana Kington
Instagram: @lanakington
Most Expensive Item: “I don’t really spend a lot on clothing, to be honest. I try to buy a lot of things second-hand. Anything that I have that is designer my boyfriend buys for me.”

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith)

Name: Lizzie Cao
Instagram: @Cacaobean
Most Expensive Item: “I may have impulse bought, I have a vintage Dior bag that I bought from Japan because I was on holiday and I had the holiday mindset, and I was like ‘Oh money doesn’t exist in my brain.’”

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith)

Name: Eddie Riley Rainbow
Instagram: @eddierileyrainbow
Most Expensive Item: “Maybe these shoes [vintage Gucci platforms] they were $800. This [Louis Vuitton bag] would be the most expensive, but this is my mum’s. I usually thrift most things to be honest.”

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith)

Name: Aishwari Shetty
Instagram: @aishwari_shetty
Most Expensive Item: “I do own a similar outfit which is really expensive. Yep. This exact same, but it’s a bit blueish.”

