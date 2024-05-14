MAFS’ Lucinda Is Apparently About To Make $250K In 10 Days And Damn, Sign Me Up

Married At First Sight (MAFS) fan favourite Lucinda Light is about to get a whole lot richer. The wedding celebrant and lifestyle coach is heading to the UK on a speaking tour and it’s believed she could make $250,000 in ticket sales alone.

This doesn’t include any extra VIP packages, meet-and-greet add-ons or merch, so she stands to rake in even more money. Her tour, “An evening with Lucinda Light” sees her visiting eight cities in the UK, including London.

Yahoo! Lifestyle reports the reality TV star is selling a total of 4,500 tickets at £27.50 GBP ($52 AUD) a pop. That’s a total of $250,000 – if she sells out all eight shows.

At the time of publication, she has already sold out her Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, Cambridge and two of her London shows. A source told the publication that there are also whispers of a similar show coming to Australia and New Zealand. If that happens, those dates are also likely to sell out quickly.

Lucinda shared this announcement on Instagram. (Image: Instagram @lucindaslight)

What is MAFS’ Lucinda Light’s show about?

The star shared her original announcement on Instagram, saying: “I’m visiting the UK this summer for a series of intimate events and I want to see you!”

“Join me for a night of Emotional Intelligence, Wellness and laughter. Meet and Greet tickets available! Tickets on sale this Friday.”

Lucinda’s dad left a comment on the post, and it’s one of the most wholesome things you’ll read all day.

“This is Lucinda’s Dad here, wow, my amazing daughter is heading UK way to spread her love and amazing support to one and all. Her show will be one very special event, believe me I have known her for almost 44 years. Love forever,” he wrote.

Former MAFS contestant Alyssa Barmonde also left a comment, saying: “Fkn love this so much”.

MAFS’ Lucinda Light announces another business venture

In addition to charging $8000 to officiate weddings, Lucinda just released a set of adult-only “Party Activator Cards”. She hasn’t been shy about her love of all things to do with sex, so expect the $38 pack of cards to be a bit naughty.

“I absolutely love parties and have thrown and gone to some of the most outrageous and the best! Not long ago I designed a pack of 60 adult-only cards that are a total hoot to bring along to any celebration!” she wrote on Instagram.

“They are a bit sexy and a bit silly so they come with a warning. These will activate your inner child, have you roaring with laughter and create deeper connection with your close friends.”

Curious about what’s on the cards? Lucinda’s separate @partyactivators Instagram account gives you a bit of a preview. You could be asked to massage a stranger’s hands, moonwalk to the bathroom or send a sexy Chinese whisper throughout the party.



When the next group of MAFS stars come onto the scene in 2025, interest in this year’s cast will likely dwindle. Lucinda is securing her bag, and I can’t fault her for that.