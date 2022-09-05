Former Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis has announced she’s pregnant and I just know that bébé will be the most genetically blessed cherub to ever grace God’s green earth. A true icon in the making.

Kalifatidis and her fiancé Michael Brunelli revealed they were expecting their first child via an Instagram vid.

“It’s been a minute since we’ve been online so we wanted to explain our situation and make a bit of an announcement,” Brunelli said.

“And that is that Martha is pregnant!”

I genuinely don’t know why this has made me emotional? Kalifatidis and Brunelli are just an extremely gorgeous couple and the idea of them having a wee babe has made me go ham.

Unfortunately, the pregnancy hasn’t been smooth sailing for the couple.

“It hasn’t been this exciting, wonderful time for us,” Kalifatidis said.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining — we are so excited and we are so happy. It was a complete surprise but at five weeks I was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is basically severe, chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief.

“It’s twenty-four seven. I literally didn’t get out of bed for two months I was so sick. I could not eat or drink anything and there were some days I didn’t even get out of bed to pee.”

She then said she’d lost about 10kg in five weeks and the couple have been in and out of hospital for weeks, which is absolutely horrible. Even the thought of having gastro makes me want to crawl up into a ball and sob so I can’t imagine how difficult being so unwell has been for Kalifatidis.

Luckily, she’s on some medication that’s helped tremendously, which is stunning news.

“Obviously we wanted to share this with you guys but it’s hard — it’s one of those things,” Kalifatidis said.

“It was also too early to share it so we kind of just had to disappear offline and give a lot of excuses,” Brunelli added.

In August, the couple revealed they had to cut their trip to Europe short after Kalifatidis caught a viral infection. She was also noticeably absent from social media, with Brunelli telling his Instagram followers she was “going to be OK” and would “be back online soon enough”.

I’m glad to see Kalifatidis is feeling better and am simply schvitzing at the thought of her pregnancy fits. Congratulations, guys!