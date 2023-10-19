Punters Reckon The SAS Australia Winner Was Accidentally Revealed At A Seven Event Last Night

Tim Robards, the strapping lad who once starred on The Bachelor Australia (he was the first Bachie, in fact), has returned to our screens via the brutal and gripping challenge series SAS Australia.

And just like he emerged victorious in the first season of The Bachelor by meeting his now-wife Anna Heinrich, punters reckon he also takes out the title of SAS Australia 2023 winner, thanks to a sneaky appearance at Seven’s Upfronts last night.

ICYMI: during this week’s nail-biter of an episode, Robards beat out athlete Anthony Mundine, after also kicking swimmer Stephanie Rice to the curb.

Given that Tim was the only SAS Australia star to appear at the Upfronts alongside Chief Inspector Ant Middleton, folks reckon this is a clear indicator that he wins this season.

Actually, I tell a lie. Abbey Holmes was also at the Upfronts, but she’s a commentator for AFL and AFLW, so that doesn’t count, IMO.

Other current contenders who are still on the show but failed to appear at the Upfronts include Craig McLachlan, Mahalia Murphy, and Matthew Mitcham.

At Seven’s Upfronts, the gang announced that a new season of SAS Australia is coming in 2024.

“#SASAustralia is returning to @Channel7 and @7plus in 2024,” the show later shared on Instagram.

“New celebrities. More extreme conditions. More extraordinary tests of stamina and resilience from the real SAS selection process. #7upfront.”

