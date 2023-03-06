SAS Australia is continuing its tradition of casting divisive people that probably don’t need any more of a platform than they already have, it seems. The cast for Season Four has been revealed and it looks like we’re really giving the primetime limelight to some real dogshit heads including an actor acquitted of sexual assault, a convicted drug smuggler and Jason Akermanis.

The pieces for Season Four of the extreme endurance show are falling into place and the full cast has been revealed, so here’s everything we know about the upcoming season of SAS Australia

Who Is Starring In SAS Australia Season Four?

The cast of SAS Australia Season Four was revealed on Monday afternoon and it features a bunch of familiar faces — and some you were probably happy you’d forgotten.

This year we’ll see the likes of former AFLW player and commentator Abbey Holmes, Thai caves rescuer Dr Craig Challen, international rugby star Mahalia Murphy, Olympic champion diver Matthew Mitcham, actress Zima Anderson and original Bachelor hunk Tim Robards go up against the gruelling challenges.

They’ll be joined by Olympians Peter Bol and Stephanie Rice, model Lindy Klim and former NRL star Boyd Cordner.

⚠️ INTRODUCING OUR 2023 RECRUITS ⚠️



This group of star recruits will descend on one of the toughest environments faced by Special Forces operatives – the Middle East. Who will have the mental strength to tough it out to the end? #SASAustralia is coming this year 👊 pic.twitter.com/rjHB7tFPV1 — SAS Australia on 7 (@sasaustralia) March 6, 2023

And then there are the more contentious choices. Season Four will put controversial actor Craig McLachlan (who was accused and later cleared of workplace sexual assault), convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury (AKA “Cocaine Cassie”), man-with-foot-permanently-in-mouth Anthony Mundine and general drongo / retired AFL player turned real estate agent, Jason Akermanis through the painful paces of armed forces training.

Simply love that Australian TV is so adamant about giving the spotlight to people who have done absolutely nothing to prove that they’ve put in the work to change and grow. Though I suppose if you’re going to give any of these ~controversial~ people a primetime slot, it may as well be in one of the most sadistic shows going since Fear Factory.

Where Was Season Four Of SAS Australia Filmed?

The upcoming season will take its contestants overseas for the first time and run them through the gruelling gauntlet at a secret base located in the Middle East.

When Will The New SAS Australia Season Air?

While we don’t have a firm premiere date just yet, it’s been confirmed that Season Four of SAS Australia is set to hit Channel 7 later in the year. Considering Season One aired in October 2020 and Season Two hit screens in September 2022, we’d hazard a guess that the new season will premiere sometime in spring.