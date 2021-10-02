Good morning, Channel Seven has just revealed the cast of celebs that’ll be going absolutely through it on SAS Australia 2022, and it includes former Bachie stars and a real housewife.
In case you missed it, earlier this week, some of the cast was reportedly leaked, so it’s likely the show’s producers announced the cast early to get on top of it.
Anyway, let’s get into it.
Who is part of the SAS Australia 2022 cast?
The following celebs will be competing in SAS Australia 2021:
- Ex-Bachelor stars Anna Heinrich and Locky Gilbert
- Former AFL players Barry Hall and Wayne Carey
- NRL players Darius Boyd and Millie Boyle
- Model Simone Holtznagel
- Boxers Ebanie Bridges and Michael Zerafa
- Fitness instructor Riana Crehan
- Fat Pizza director Paul Fenech
- Olympic gold medalist and rugby league player Ellia Green
- Olympic swimmer Geoff Huegill
- Olympic diver Melissa Wu
- Ita Buttrose’s former cocaine-peddling nephew Richard Buttrose
- Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger
- Real Housewives of Melbourne star Melissa Tkautz.
Honestly, while it’s probably a safe bet to say the athletes in this lineup will smash it, we shouldn’t count out people like Orpheus, Simone, and Melissa Tkautz.
SAS Australia 2022 premieres on Channel Seven sometime next year.
Stay tuned for more.
