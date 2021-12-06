Seven just dropped the first teaser for SAS Australia 2022 giving us our first glimpse at the contestants who’ll be getting rough and dirty on the spicy show next year.
The list of contestants includes former The Bachelor stars Anna Heinrich and Locky Gilbert, along with model Simone Holtznagel (who you’ll recognise from I’m A Celeb), and various athletes.
Suss the full list below:
Anna Heinrich, 34 – TV Personality
Locky Gilbert, 32 – Reality TV Star
Simone Holtznagel, 28 – Model
Barry Hall, 44 – AFL Great
Darius Boyd, 34 – Retired NRL Star
Ebanie Bridges, 35 – Professional Boxer
Ellia Green, 28 – Rugby 7s Olympian
Geoff Huegill, 42 – Olympic Swimming Legend
Melissa Tkautz, 47 – Singer / Actor
Melissa Wu, 29 – Olympic Diver
Michael Zerafa, 29 – Professional Boxer
Millie Boyle, 23 – NRLW Player
Orpheus Pledger, 28 – Actor
Paul Fenech, 51 – Comedian
Riana Crehan, 34 – Motorsports Presenter
Richard Buttrose, 49 – Convicted Drug Dealer
Wayne Carey, 50 – AFL Commentator
Seven has teased that the aforementioned stars will be “cut off from the outside world at a brand-new base in unforgiving jungle terrain, bordered by wild seas, dramatic cliff faces and rugged rocky outcrops.” Sounds like fun!
Peep the trailer below:
The most recent season of SAS Australia made headlines for various reasons, including the intriguing salaries that the cast supposedly received, the gross-ass scenes that aired, and, of course, the controversial (read: fucked) decision to cast old mate Sam Burgess.
Ooh, fun lil titbit: the So Dramatic! podcast recently leaked the list of contestants who have apparently been gunning to be cast on SAS Australia for some time.
Have a peek at said list and you’ll notice that some of the folks on the list finally managed to make it through, just for shits and gigs.
The new season of SAS Australia is coming in the new year. Gird thy loins.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
YES: Celebrity Apprentice Just Unveiled Its New Crop Of Stars & What A Fucken Line-Up, Mates
-
SAS Has Announced Next Year’s Cast Early Amid The Leaks, Ft. Ex-Bachie Stars & A Real Housewife
-
A Wild Report Ranks The SAS Cast From Most To Least Paid & Apparently One Star Got Fkn Nothing
-
Have A Go At This Leaked List Of Celebs & Influencers Who Applied For SAS But Got Knocked Back