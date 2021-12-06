Seven just dropped the first teaser for SAS Australia 2022 giving us our first glimpse at the contestants who’ll be getting rough and dirty on the spicy show next year.

The list of contestants includes former The Bachelor stars Anna Heinrich and Locky Gilbert, along with model Simone Holtznagel (who you’ll recognise from I’m A Celeb), and various athletes.

Suss the full list below:

Anna Heinrich, 34 – TV Personality

Locky Gilbert, 32 – Reality TV Star

Simone Holtznagel, 28 – Model

Barry Hall, 44 – AFL Great

Darius Boyd, 34 – Retired NRL Star

Ebanie Bridges, 35 – Professional Boxer

Ellia Green, 28 – Rugby 7s Olympian

Geoff Huegill, 42 – Olympic Swimming Legend

Melissa Tkautz, 47 – Singer / Actor

Melissa Wu, 29 – Olympic Diver

Michael Zerafa, 29 – Professional Boxer

Millie Boyle, 23 – NRLW Player

Orpheus Pledger, 28 – Actor

Paul Fenech, 51 – Comedian

Riana Crehan, 34 – Motorsports Presenter

Richard Buttrose, 49 – Convicted Drug Dealer

Wayne Carey, 50 – AFL Commentator

Seven has teased that the aforementioned stars will be “cut off from the outside world at a brand-new base in unforgiving jungle terrain, bordered by wild seas, dramatic cliff faces and rugged rocky outcrops.” Sounds like fun!

Peep the trailer below:

The most recent season of SAS Australia made headlines for various reasons, including the intriguing salaries that the cast supposedly received, the gross-ass scenes that aired, and, of course, the controversial (read: fucked) decision to cast old mate Sam Burgess.

Ooh, fun lil titbit: the So Dramatic! podcast recently leaked the list of contestants who have apparently been gunning to be cast on SAS Australia for some time.

Have a peek at said list and you’ll notice that some of the folks on the list finally managed to make it through, just for shits and gigs.

The new season of SAS Australia is coming in the new year. Gird thy loins.