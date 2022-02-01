SAS Australia 2022 is on its way to our screens, babeyyyy. In the meantime, Seven has been dropping sneaky clips to tease what’s to come, including a wild-ass Locky Gilbert montage.

In the clip, the dude discusses his reality TV fame, describing his behaviour on Survivor and The Bachelor as “cocky” and “selfish.”

As he takes accountability for his actions while speaking to the instructors, he says that he wants “to be a better husband” and hold the fuck up: WHEN did he get hitched???

We knew that he and Irena Srbinovska have taken great strides in their relationship since meeting on Bachie in 2020.

The pair moved in together, met each other’s fam, they travel together, and they’ve even teased an engagement.

Back in November, Locky hinted that they’re secretly engaged after one of his followers wrote on Instagram, “Marry her already!” to which he replied, “It’s coming.”

But that’s pretty much all we’ve heard until now! There’s certainly been no marriage announcement on Insta, there’s no way in hell we woulda missed that! So what is the truth, hm?

In a recent interview with WHO Magazine, Irena revealed that Locky was her “rock” after she suffered a miscarriage.

“During our first few months together I, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage,” Irena told the mag. “But Locky was my absolute rock and having his support made me love him even more.”

“We are just normal people and while we put ourselves in the spotlight, you never know what is going on in our lives that day,” Locky added.

In a subsequent Q&A on Insta, she shared that she’s all too keen to get pregnant again.

“I am so clucky!” she responded. “I can’t wait to be a mum. It’s something I’ve always looked forward to. And I can’t wait to see Locky as a dad, he’s a little clucky too.

“Having the miscarriage last year was upsetting. Since then I’ve seen a specialist and got all the tests done so hopefully we won’t have any issues. I know I have the biological clock ticking (it’s something that I am very aware of) but I am hopeful that a baby or two is in the near future.

“But not too near,” she continued. “I just got back to work and can’t go straight to maternity leave.”

Ahhhhhhhh! I love them.