SAS Australia kicked off this week and bloody hell, there are too many reality shows to keep track of!

This season of the bootcamp-style series was dripping with controversy from its inception, after it was revealed that controversial blokes Pete Evans and Sam Burgess were “in talks” to join the show.

At the time, it was reported by New Idea that Burgess had been offered a whopping $150,000 deal to appear, but after his shock arrest, his involvement was “in the air,” with an insider adding that it’s a “a bit of a ‘watch this space’ situation.”

ICYMI: The Daily Telegraph reported that Sam was charged with driving an unregistered car and police allege he returned a positive drug test for cocaine.

READ MORE Have A Go At This Leaked List Of Celebs & Influencers Who Applied For SAS But Got Knocked Back

Welp, things obviously progressed in his favour after that because he ended up being cast on the show, so one can only assume that his $150K deal was approved (no idea what happened to Pete Evans though, but good riddance to him and his tinfoil hat!).

According to New Idea’s source, Sam’s SAS Australia salary is the highest of anyone else in this year’s cast. Other cast members include Manu Feildel, Brynne Edelsten (who tapped out in episode 1), Pete Murray, Dan Ewing, Isabelle Cornish, Bonnie Anderson, Jett Kenny and more.

Meanwhile Daily Mail Australia has reported that cast members usually bank anywhere between $30,000 and $50,000.

In comparison, last year’s highest paid cast member was Schapelle Corby who, according to New Idea, raked in between $80,000 and $100,000, which is a huge-ass payout, but still not as hefty as Sam’s.

“She and [sister] Mercedes were able to talk the numbers up, as Seven saw Schapelle as a real coup for publicity,” a source told the publication at the time.

“The Corby girls had the upper hand and they knew it.”

It’s also worth noting that contestants who leave the show early may see a percentage of their pay cut, so bear that in mind!

Want more SAS Australia tea? Well, So Dramatic! shared a leaked list of celebs who signed up for the show but got knocked back. Head here to have a peek at the list.

SAS Australia is currently airing on Seven.