The SAS Australia Salaries Have Leaked & You’ll Never Guess Which Cast Member Copped The Most $

SAS Australia 2023 is kicking off tonight and naturally conversations have quickly turned to snooping around on contestant tea. As always we remain curious as to what kind of pay packet each celeb cast member nabbed for entering into the gruelling military challenge showdown.

As per reports from New Idea, an insider has revealed that one contestant is pocketing a much bigger fee for their appearance on the show. Allegedly convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury is one of the highest-paid celebs this season, taking home a six figure salary. It has been reported that many of the contestants are getting paid around $30,000.

The inclusion of ‘Cocaine Cassie’ on SAS Australia 2023 will be sure to ruffle a few feathers given her checkered past. In 2017 she was caught smuggling 5.8kg of cocaine out of Colombia but was ultimately intercepted by authorities. She was initially sentenced to six years in jail but after serving three years in El Buen Pasto prison she was released on parole and returned to Australia in 2022.

Since settling in back at home in Adelaide the source claims she “has been struggling” to find work after trying to get back into her personal training career. The source also added that her “CV isn’t for everyone” but I guess reality TV HR departments are a little more forgiving when it comes to drug trafficking rap sheets.

In the past SAS Australia has had its dash with controversial contestants with Wayne Carrey appearing in 2022 and Schapelle Corby in 2020. It seems contestants with murky backgrounds demand a higher fee with Wayne receiving $250,000 and Schapelle pocketing $150,000 for their respective seasons.

Other contestants this season will be Abbey Holmes, Anthony Mundine, Peter Bol, Stephanie Rice and Tim Robards. SAS Australia 2023 premieres tonight on Seven at 7:30pm.