SAS Australia has taken the country by storm, throwing our favourite D-list celebrities out of helicopters, forcing them into combat and putting them in ice-cold rivers as punishment. It truly is one of the greatest ideas brought to television, and now we have some idea of what the celebrities are being dished out to endure these challenges.

According to the Daily Mail, the cast members of SAS Australia are earning somewhere between $30,000 and $50,000 for their entire tenure on the show.

It is estimated that some celebs are earning towards the higher end of that spectrum due to demands, while others are earning a little less.

According to New Idea, Schapelle Corby earns almost double compared to the rest of the cast. Allegedly, she is sitting at $80,000 – $100,000 just to grace our screens with how iconic she is. Truly amazing.

Reportedly, anyone who yeets themselves out of the show early, (of which there have already been three exits so far), has a percentage of their total pay waivered. That’s a big yikes for someone like Roxy Jacenko, who left the show within just six hours of being there, citing a previous hospitalisation as the reason why she couldn’t go on.

“I fractured my hip and pelvis when on a horse for a job – the saddle slipped and I fell off. I then took myself to Emergency where I spent the next two days,” she wrote on an Instagram post showcasing her hospitalisation pics just six weeks prior to the filming of SAS Australia.

“I recall saying to my orthopaedic surgeon – “I may have to fall out of a chopper can you suggest a way to do this with my fractures” his answer was simply ‘don’t.’”

Not long after Jacenko called it quits, the unexpected dark horse of the competition, Schapelle Corby, also followed suit.

Corby called in a VW (Voluntary Withdrawal) after actor Firass Dirani did a bit of talking back to Chief Instructor Ant Middleton, which saw the team land in a gruelling punishment that Corby just couldn’t handle.

This is the same reason that Jacenko called it quits, after the team was punished with a dip in an icy river when, yep, you guessed it, Firass Dirani spoke back to the instructors.

But hey, I’m sure they’ve got their huge sum of money to ease the pain now.