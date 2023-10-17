If The New Claims About Cassie Sainsbury’s SAS Contract Are True, It Sounds Like A Fkn Rort

SAS Australia is one of my favourite reality shows on television. But it isn’t without its critiques. The show often features Aussie celebs trying to change their public perception. Whether it be reality stars wanting to dismiss claims of prissiness or actors desperate to push themselves to the brink, each season of SAS Australia also deliberately platforms people who are trying to claw back their public image from the depths of infamy. One of those contestants this season is Cassie Sainsbury, a convicted drug smuggler and personal trainer.

Previously, New Idea reported that Cassie was the highest earning of all the contestants on the show – but for the record, they all got a pretty penny for their appearance.

Now, an insider source has dished the dirt to Megan Pustetto on the So Dramatic! podcast about Cassie’s contract, claiming that her contract was pretty damn similar to fellow convicted drug smuggler Schappelle Corby, who was on last season of SAS Australia.

“Cassie had a similar contract to Schappelle Corby. In fact, it was almost identical,” the insider claimed.

“It was written into her contract that she was only signed on for two episodes. They only offered her two episodes. Schapelle was the same.

“In fact, Cassie’s flights home were booked before she even did the show. She knew the dates she was leaving before filming had even begun.”

The insider went on, alleging that her entire story arc was preplanned.

“Cassie was stunt casting. They cast her, and Schapelle, to create noise about the show and get people to watch. But they also don’t want the whole show to be about them or for them to overshadow the other contestants.”

The source also claimed that the two-episode stint was deliberate to avoid any potential backlash the network may receive for consistently casting people who became infamous for committing a crime.



Look, I have a pretty polarising opinion on this. I believe that people deserve a second chance. Especially a woman who, at 22 years old made a series of desperate decisions that led her to six years behind bars in Bogota, one of the toughest places to be incarcerated.

I don’t think that everyone who goes on SAS Australia deserves a public redemption arc, but I do think people like Cassie should be able to find employment and live a normal life after serving their time.

At the very least, I hope people start to address her as Cassie Sainsbury, and not her moniker Cocaine Cassie.