MAFS’ Lauren Dunn Blocked The Majority Of The Cast After Being Excluded From A Group Chat

Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Lauren Dunn has previously said she wouldn’t ever do a Q&A, but she’s changed her tune and spilled some piping hot tea. She’s doing the lord’s work, because I’m having serious MAFS withdrawals now that the show is done and dusted for 2024.

After fans pestered her with a bunch of different questions, she finally sat down and did a full-on Instagram Q&A.

She revealed the reason why she’s feuding with a bunch of the cast, teased her new relationship, spilled what she really thinks about Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding’s podcast, and announced that her incredible boobs are au naturale, baby!

I’ve gone through and watched all 36 videos to pick out the best bits, so let’s get into it!

Everything we learned about MAFS from Lauren Dunn’s Q&A

The star blessed us with some gossip. (Photo: Instagram @lauren_funn_)

Lauren Dunn explains why she’s blocked the majority of the MAFS 2024 cast

While Lauren is tight with Sara Mesa and on good terms with a few cast members, she refuses to speak to a bunch of her fellow brides and grooms. It turns out her ex created a secret group chat with some of the MAFS cast to talk shit about Lauren, which is shady AF.

“I actually blocked the majority of the cast after I found out they were all in a group chat message started by my ex, where certain people were talking about trying to find dirt on me, trying to find photos of me with another guy to send into the media to essentially bring me down,” she said.

One of the members rumoured to be in the chat was Eden Harper, and while Lauren claims Eden wasn’t active in the chat, she was “really hurt” that she was a participant and didn’t tell her about it.

What really happened between Lauren, Eden and Jayden after *that* nightclub video?

There was so much drama after Lauren and Jayden Eynaud were caught on video dancing together at a nightclub, with Eden saying she felt like it was intentional on Jayden’s part to hurt her. However, Lauren says this wasn’t the case and insisted she would’ve been more sensitive to the situation if she knew Jayden and Eden were broken up at that point.

“I was being silly with Jayden. I am not interested in Jayden, dude could be my child,” Lauren said.

Lauren noted she wasn’t friends with Eden at this point, due to the secret group chat, but insisted the situation was blown out of proportion.

“I did try and reach out to [Eden] after this whole video came out, but my message didn’t go through because she’d obviously then blocked me. So it is what it is,” she said.

Was Lauren Dunn scouted for MAFS?

It turns out the influencer was scouted for the show multiple times, but kept turning down producers previously as she was nervous and worried about being on camera.

“I am the most wildly inappropriate human being, like I should not be on television. The things that come out of my mouth – like you guys didn’t even get to see some of the shit that came out of my mouth that didn’t make it to air,” she said.

“There were dinner parties where my producers would pull me up and be like ‘Lauren, you’ve gotta turn it down’… we can’t air you acting like this.”

Lauren has been living that ~influencer~ lifestyle since MAFS wrapped up. (Photo: Instagram @lauren_funn_)

According to the reality star, producers were “persistent” and everything fell into place for 2024 once she’d broken up with her long-term boyfriend. She has no regrets though, saying she’s so glad she decided to appear on the show.

Who does Lauren Dunn keep in touch with from MAFS?

The MAFS star says she still talks to Sara, Tristan Black, Timothy Smith, Jade Pywell, Ridge Barredo, Lucinda Light, Stephen Stewart, Natalie Parham and Tori Adams. From that list, we can take a stab at the cast she’s not on good terms with, which would include: Eden, Jayden, Jonathan McCullough, Ellie Dix, Richard Sauerman, Madeleine Maxwell, Tim Callwell, Jack Dunkley, Andrea Thompson, Cassandra Allen, Ash Galati, Collins Christian, Ben Walters and Michael Felix.

Andrea also recently shared a snap with Lucinda, Michael, Cassandra, Jono, Ellie and Timothy, adding a bit of shade by saying she only keeps in touch with “the kind-hearted” MAFS stars.

Who is MAFS’ Lauren Dunn dating?

Lauren was hesitant to answer this question, but she did admit there’s a special guy currently “on her mind”.

“I’m probably going to be fairly cagey with any future relationships. I dunno yet, haven’t decided,” she told her followers.

Did Lauren Dunn go on MAFS for love or fame?

Jono and Lauren clashed from the beginning. (Image: Nine)

Lauren has come out with a massive following after her stint on MAFS, with a cool 251K followers on Instagram and 101K followers on TikTok. She’s a firm fan favourite, and had no problems admitting she went on the show for a platform.

“Let’s be honest, we all know that if you go on MAFS you’re gonna come out with some kind of following. If you were genuinely going on there just for love, go on eHarmony, go on Christian Mingle, jump on Tinder!” she said.

“Why would you open your entire life to the whole world to be under all this scrutiny, cop all this trolling, if you were just looking for love? And anyone who says otherwise is lying to you.”

Lauren’s thoughts on Dom and Ella’s podcast

Lauren got dragged into the drama with Dom and Ella’s Sit With Us podcast after Jono and Ellie made an appearance. Of course, Jono continued to talk shit about his ex, with Dom calling Lauren “stupid as hell”.

The MAFS star says she doesn’t listen to their podcast as she doesn’t have the time.

“I just don’t care anymore, like we finished this show so long ago and I don’t understand why people just won’t move on,” she said.

“Hopefully the backlash has maybe taught them something, but I remain pretty unbothered to be honest.”

Are Lauren Dunn’s boobs real or fake?

Her Final Vows dress was stunning. (Image: Nine)

I’ll leave you with this quote from Lauren, because it’s truly iconic.

“These Salt Lake Cities, big ass titties are real. But thanks for asking!”

