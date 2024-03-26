MAFS Fans Are Wondering Why The Show Scrapped Final Dates From The 2024 Season

We’re coming to the pointy end of Married At First Sight 2024 with viewers expecting the good ol’ rigamarole of final dates, final vows and final dinner parties. But this season, it seems like the final dates have been scrapped causing people online to question: why?

“Why are so many things missing this season?” one fan wrote on Reddit, noting that the final dates and boys and girls nights were ditched this season.

“It’s weird, I was looking forward to final dates. Feels rushed and I know it’s fake and so much is fake, but there is real in there, but it just makes me feel even more like it’s all BS.”

My face when I realised there were no final dates. (Image: Married At First Sight, Nine)

In other seasons of MAFS Australia, the final dates were an opportunity for the contestants to tune into their relationship and really work out whether they were interesting in continuing their relos in the final vows. A lot of finals going on, hey?

In 2023, the final date between Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton were a sweet reminder that you actually can find love on this show. They may have split up now, but it was incredibly lovely to watch at the time. Meanwhile, Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden were not vibing. In fact, their relationship seemed so incredibly platonic that it really wasnt’ a surprise when she shacked up with Duncan James after the show.

In 2022, we saw Tamara Djordejevic and Brent Vitiello have a final argument that preceeded vows so spicy it knocked us all out of the park. Selena Chhaur, who is truly living her best life these days, had her last date with Cody Bromley who basically said she wasn’t part of his long term plan. Ouchie mama.

Dominica Calarco and Jack Millar who actually had a very sweet last date and continued dating for a bit after the show. These days though, Jack is in a relationship and has a kid with Love Island‘s Courtney Stubbs. Cute, no?

I love this couple!! Reality TV could never!!! (Image: Instrgram / @jackjomillar)

Other seasons of MAFS Australia also always included a night where the male and female contestants would split up and hang out with their fellow brides and grooms. Often, contestants who have already left the experiment would return for a cheeky gasbag and gossip about the remaining relationships.

According to So Dramatic!, the boys and girls night was scrapped because production didn’t feel like they needed it.

“There was basically no need for it because all the couples stayed on the show quite long anyway, so a reunion that early would have been weird,” an insider said.

“The week it was meant to happen, Lauren Dunn was also back home in Perth and not filming, so it would have been lacklustre without her there, and none of the other brides would have really said much.”

The insider also said that as Natalie Parham, Collins Christian, Ash Galati and Madeleine Jevic were removed from the show for mental health reasons, it “would have been obvious if certain people were missing”.

Interesting!

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Married At First Sight’s reps for comment so hopefully we get the goss on why final dates were canned.

Tune in to the Married At First Sight final vows on Sunday night — or catch up on the whole season — on Channel Nine or 9Now.