Married At First Sight’s Selina Chhaur has given a truly wild interview detailing claims about how her and Cody Bromley’s break-up shook out. And just when you thought the MAFS drama was over!

According to Selina, Cody broke up with her in the car on the way back from the reunion dinner party. ICYMI, Cody announced their break up in the MAFS finale.

“Selina and I decided to call things last night,” Cody said at the time. Selina then called him out on-air for implying they’d mutually agreed to end things.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle Selina said she thought their relo was all good before the reunion.

“I thought everything was fine,” she said.

“I spent time at his house and everything was chill, but he was a little bit standoffish when the crew came in. And I was like, ‘Oh no, not this again’.”

Selina said she let it slide, thinking maybe she was reading too much into things. Then at the reunion dinner party Cody grabbed her hand. But according to Selina, she felt Cody was “standoffish” during the night.

During the car ride home, Selina said she put her hand on Cody’s knee and asked if he was okay.

“Then he just had this weird knee jerk reaction and made a really not nice sound,” she said.

“I was a bit like, ‘Is everything okay? Is it that bad holding my hand? I’m so confused. We’re a couple, we’re planning on moving in together’. And he said, ‘I just don’t want to!’”

According to Selina, out of nowhere Cody broke up with her.

“Typical Cody, just out of nowhere he goes ‘Yeah so, like, I’m just gonna call it’,” she said.

Hooboy. That is certainly a choice! Very much a choice!

Selina said she asked Cody what he meant by “calling it”. He allegedly replied “yeah, I’ve decided we’re just going to break up. I’m ending it”.

Bloody brutal I’ll say. Selina said this all happened after she’d legit planned to move from Adelaide to Sydney to be with Cody.

Cody’s also spoken about the break up. Earlier this week he told 9Entertainment he didn’t fully feel like the couple had resolved all their issues.

“I didn’t want to do it, but I just think in the long run it was the right decision… I hope,” he said.

Babes, you’ve got to stand by those calls. No wishy washy maybes. My girl Selina deserves better.

“Because we were so up and down, every time we were at that good point you just think, ‘This is so worth it,’ and when you’re at those down points you’re just really starting to question, ‘Why are we in this relationship?'” he continued.

Hmmmm. He also said he was uncomfortable with Selina’s displays of affection.

“I really did try to get comfortable with whole PDA thing. I know I should’ve been giving her more of that,” he said.

“But the way she approached it, she just grabbed my hand and pulled it over and sort of felt like I was being forced to do it.”

I feel like it’s quite normal to spontaneously hold your partner’s hand but maybe that’s just me!

In her Yahoo interview Selina confirmed she no longer had feelings for Cody. So don’t expect a mysterious Instagram Story hinting they’re back together any time soon.

“[I] can confidently say there are no more feelings there,” she said.

“I think I’m the type of person that when I care about someone and when you’re in my tribe, I will always give my all to you and I will always see the best in you. So that’s what I did with Cody. I kind of blocked out all the negatives.

“So watching that whole season I was like, wow. I really needed to see that to really see my worth and how poorly he treated me.”

We love a queen who knows her own value! An absolute win for self love which LBR is the most important kind anyway.