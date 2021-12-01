Just days after the first Love Island Australia 2021 couple announced they’re donezo, another pair have called it quits as well, Courtney Stubbs and Noah Hura.

Courtney first revealed their relationship is over via 9Now, telling the site: “We had a really strong connection but being apart from each other and being as fragile as we were has made us drift apart.”

“He can’t come to the Gold Coast, I can’t go to Melbourne without coming home. The border closures caused quite a problem for us,” she added.

READ MORE In News That Will Surprise Absolutely No One, The First Love Island Couple Have Called It Quits

Noah basically told the site the same shit, adding: “It does suck and it is really sad because I do think we get along really well. The timing with everything at the moment is hard.”

Their split was announced to the world exactly one week after the finale ep aired.

Soon after, the pair had taken to social media to hammer in the news that their relationship is pretty much over before it could even begin (in the real world, that is).

Courtney shared a video to both TikTok and Instagram (the concept of TikTok breakup vids is wild to me), telling her fans: “Hi everyone, please ignore what I look like my eyes a little swollen.

“But I thought I would address Noah and I. Unfortunately Noah and I have just decided to be friends.”

She added, “I still really like him and nothing has changed in that way but unfortunately because I’m in the Gold Coast and he’s in Melbourne, we were so fragile that it just wasn’t really working.”

Courtney said that “at this point, we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future but we are just friends.

“And if everyone can just be kind to Noah and I. Some things don’t work out and that’s fine, but I just thought I’d ask for everyone to be kind because it’s not nice.”

Noah also shared a video on his Insta, telling his fans: “I just wanted to confirm me and Courtney have decided to go out separate ways.

“She was an amazing person and she will always be a huge part of my life and my Love Island journey. I wish her nothing but the best.”

Meanwhile, Love Island Australia 2021 is available to watch on 9Now, if ya wanna relive the madness.