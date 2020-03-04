Thanks for signing up!

The toilet paper fiends were relentless, and the memes were too. Now as boomers continue to raid Aussie supermarkets for toilet paper, the rest of us have continued to pump out spicy content.

It all began when a stampede of boomers freaked out over the coronavirus, and decided to descend upon the nation’s toilet paper supply in full force. Almost every Coles, Woolies and IGA was hit, it seems.

So what’s happened since the chaos erupted? Oh not much, just a huge punch-up over TP in Sydney, a truck carrying toilet paper busting into flames in Brisbane, and the Northern Territory’s main newspaper literally printing toilet paper in a lift-out.

Yesterday’s memes were excellent. Today’s are even better:

#ToiletPaperEmergency

Jokes aside I need to go shopping today and hope there will be stock ???? pic.twitter.com/M9rmtlTtKD — Lulani (@LulanivdM) March 4, 2020

You gotta love someone who’s ahead of the game… #ToiletPaperEmergency pic.twitter.com/UWEYNujG5z — Snert Underpant (@SnertUnderpant) March 4, 2020

Oh so you like toilet paper eh? HERE'S ALL THE TOILET PAPER IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/0xAygXgXH8 — Simpsons vs Liberals (@SimpsonsVsLibs) March 4, 2020

I have a sweet toilet paper hook up if anyone needs supply… Keep on the DL pic.twitter.com/D5AUWVX0s6 — Andy Johnston (@imsimplyaj) March 4, 2020

Weird flex but our uni has toilet paper ???????? @Sydney_Uni ???? pic.twitter.com/duT1gKHU7T — Salwa (@SalwaAlalami) March 4, 2020

Been laughing about everyone hoarding toilet paper for days. Actually need to buy toilet paper today pic.twitter.com/MzffIyQEv6 — Bruz Lightyear (@BundjalungBud) March 4, 2020

I don't understand the toilet roll shortage thing… does the coronavirus make you need the loo? pic.twitter.com/SqymSyjRcs — M. G. Leonard (@MGLnrd) March 4, 2020

Ok I am getting really worried, we are definitely running out of loo paper, this guy is the problem, look at his garage, what a hoarder! #auspoI #toiletpapergate #toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/Yxt3pnZY6G — Ron Lilburne ???? (@rlilburne) March 4, 2020

In Italy we are buying hand sanitizer gel… Why the hell in Australia you are buying toilet paper? #ToiletPaperEmergency #Coronvirus #wtf pic.twitter.com/iJhrhFz1lN — Viola (@userjusttaken) March 4, 2020

