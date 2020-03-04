The toilet paper fiends were relentless, and the memes were too. Now as boomers continue to raid Aussie supermarkets for toilet paper, the rest of us have continued to pump out spicy content.

It all began when a stampede of boomers freaked out over the coronavirus, and decided to descend upon the nation’s toilet paper supply in full force. Almost every Coles, Woolies and IGA was hit, it seems.

So what’s happened since the chaos erupted? Oh not much, just a huge punch-up over TP in Sydney, a truck carrying toilet paper busting into flames in Brisbane, and the Northern Territory’s main newspaper literally printing toilet paper in a lift-out.

Yesterday’s memes were excellent. Today’s are even better:

Image: Twitter / @SnertUnderpant