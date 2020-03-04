Thanks for signing up!

The boomers fought tooth and nail for toilet paper. They braved the masses and secured their booty. Presumably tonight, they’ll all shart themselves to sleep.

When half of the country collectively lost their shit over toilet paper, chaos erupted at every second Coles, Woolies and IGA. Some supermarkets imposed limits on customers, some toilet paper manufacturers ran out of stock, and rolls of toilet paper even began to pop up on Facebook marketplace.

The Great Australian Toilet Paper War was a response to the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus symptoms include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Nowhere has anyone said the coronavirus causes explosive diarrhea, and yet Australia’s shelves are for some reason utterly bare.

Naturally, Aussies can’t let a chaotic moment slide without memeing the hell out of it. And meme we did.

Peep below for the best memes, and maybe show them to your uncle who has 60 rolls of TP stashed in the boot of his car.

why stockpile toilet paper when you could simply shit in the shower and stomp it down the drain pic.twitter.com/PgizefFsNT — cmrn ✨ (@boygeoisie) March 4, 2020

In Australia, first you get the toilet paper, then you get the power… pic.twitter.com/LMUSqj9F0g — Simpsons vs Liberals (@SimpsonsVsLibs) March 4, 2020

Everyone: Stocking up on toilet paper Me as an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/07KoWK6YHt — bok bok bitch (@ngynelizabeth) March 3, 2020

I didn't realise Caronavirus made you shit that much!#toiletpapergate pic.twitter.com/WOZ0weR1yY — Andy Lee (@andy_lee) March 4, 2020

Empty toilet paper shelves can lead to only one thing: a rise in poo jogging. — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) March 3, 2020

Man, the city is a ghost town. I guess people are putting their money where their mouths are and shitting their brains out in their homes. #toiletpapergate — Michael Naidos (@Naidos) March 4, 2020

BUT WHY TOILET PAPER WHY THAT SPECIFICALLY — Scott Ludlam (@Scottludlam) March 4, 2020

At a hospital restroom and heard a dude grunt-shart so violently in the next stall that I've now changed my mind, some people can panic-buy all the toilet paper they like. — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) March 4, 2020

Our grandparents in WWII: keep calm and carry on making dresses from this flour sack, we'll get through it.

Us during coronavirus: I WILL CUT A BISH TO GET TO THAT TOILET PAPER I NEED 84 ROLLS A DAY — Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) March 3, 2020

Food $200

Data $150

Rent $800

Toilet paper $3,600

Utility $150

someone who is good at coronavirus preparation please help me budget this. https://t.co/4xZMmAWiyB — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) March 3, 2020

I’d never been embarrassed to be related to anyone until today when I found out my mother is one of the Australians bulk buying toilet paper. — IGGY AZALEA #LOLA???? (@IGGYAZALEA) March 3, 2020

