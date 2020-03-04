The absolute state of the scenes at supermarkets across Australia right now makes it look like the entire eastern seaboard is about to be smashed by a cyclone. A frankly insane level of toilet paper hoarding is apparently going on across the nation, and the footage of people losing their godforsaken minds over the stuff has to be seen to be believed.

We’ve seen the bare shelves as people, gripped by a largely media-driven panic surrounding the coronavirus epidemic, rushed to hoard shit tickets like society collapsed and shit tickets were the new currency. But now we’re starting to see some footage emerge of the scrums in stores as people clamber to get their hands on as much Quilton as they possibly can.

At the Woolworths in Revesby, crowds reportedly hurled themselves towards the 3-ply at 7am this morning, heaving the stuff into their trolleys like a pack of rabid, greying dogs.

Shoppers panic-buy toilet paper at Woolworths in Revesby Woolworths Revesby at 7am today – Shoppers rush to buy toilet rolls.Moments before this video was filmed, Woolworths placed a limit on the number of toilet paper packs that customers can buy. Full Details: https://7news.link/2xaEOln #Coronavirus #7NEWS Posted by 7NEWS Sydney on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Meanwhile at a Woolies in Ryde, wild time lapse footage shows a throng of punters following a staffer as they wheel a fresh pallet of TP through the store, with the whole thing being stripped bare inside just 90 seconds.

At Coles Hornsby, staffers had to barricade themselves inside an aisle just to get stock onto shelves, temporarily forcing feverish punters hover mere feet away from the shelves.

Staff block off the aisle as they frantically replenish toilet paper supplies at Coles Hornsby last night. #toiletpapergate ????: Russell Neale pic.twitter.com/BkdNQTaIDh — 10 daily (@10Daily) March 3, 2020

The scenes – the absolute scenes – go on and on.

Has the world gone mad. Coles Donvale. I didn’t know corona virus causes explosive diarrhoea ???? #coronavirusaustralia #toiletpaper pic.twitter.com/O0PuUEotaT — jason taylor (@jasemtaylor) March 3, 2020

Aldi Camberwell keeps restocking their toilet paper but can’t keep up with the traffic – said they won’t have enough to last the day. Tough luck if you’ve actually run out ???? #coronavirusaustralia pic.twitter.com/XJM9QkwlcX — Christie Cooper (@ChristieCooper7) March 2, 2020

Gladesville Coles – no tissues or toilet paper, at all. It would be great if everyone could stop panic buying so the bare necessities were still available ????????‍♀️ #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/1Kop1yEgT4 — Chantelle (@ChantelleMary07) March 3, 2020

The state of all of this, I tell you what. Unfuckenbelievable.