The absolute state of the scenes at supermarkets across Australia right now makes it look like the entire eastern seaboard is about to be smashed by a cyclone. A frankly insane level of toilet paper hoarding is apparently going on across the nation, and the footage of people losing their godforsaken minds over the stuff has to be seen to be believed.
We’ve seen the bare shelves as people, gripped by a largely media-driven panic surrounding the coronavirus epidemic, rushed to hoard shit tickets like society collapsed and shit tickets were the new currency. But now we’re starting to see some footage emerge of the scrums in stores as people clamber to get their hands on as much Quilton as they possibly can.
At the Woolworths in Revesby, crowds reportedly hurled themselves towards the 3-ply at 7am this morning, heaving the stuff into their trolleys like a pack of rabid, greying dogs.
Shoppers panic-buy toilet paper at Woolworths in Revesby
Woolworths Revesby at 7am today – Shoppers rush to buy toilet rolls.Moments before this video was filmed, Woolworths placed a limit on the number of toilet paper packs that customers can buy. Full Details: https://7news.link/2xaEOln #Coronavirus #7NEWS
Posted by 7NEWS Sydney on Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Meanwhile at a Woolies in Ryde, wild time lapse footage shows a throng of punters following a staffer as they wheel a fresh pallet of TP through the store, with the whole thing being stripped bare inside just 90 seconds.
1m30s toilet paper delivery to out of stock. #coronavirus #sydney #topryde #woolworths pic.twitter.com/fipH8TgSEJ
— Chriscoveries (@Chriscoveries) March 3, 2020
At Coles Hornsby, staffers had to barricade themselves inside an aisle just to get stock onto shelves, temporarily forcing feverish punters hover mere feet away from the shelves.
Staff block off the aisle as they frantically replenish toilet paper supplies at Coles Hornsby last night. #toiletpapergate ????: Russell Neale pic.twitter.com/BkdNQTaIDh
— 10 daily (@10Daily) March 3, 2020
The scenes – the absolute scenes – go on and on.
Is everyone planning on eating Mexican tonight? #Sydney #toiletpaper pic.twitter.com/g6FM3MQMfY
— AndrewR31 (@AndrewR31) March 3, 2020
Has the world gone mad. Coles Donvale. I didn’t know corona virus causes explosive diarrhoea ???? #coronavirusaustralia #toiletpaper pic.twitter.com/O0PuUEotaT
— jason taylor (@jasemtaylor) March 3, 2020
Aldi Camberwell keeps restocking their toilet paper but can’t keep up with the traffic – said they won’t have enough to last the day. Tough luck if you’ve actually run out ???? #coronavirusaustralia pic.twitter.com/XJM9QkwlcX
— Christie Cooper (@ChristieCooper7) March 2, 2020
Toilet paper aisle at North Rocks Coles, NSW, Australia today 2 Mar 2020 at 6.45pm. Literraly had a lady say to me ‘good luck’ ????#CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirusoutbreak #coronavirus #coronavirusaustralia #Covid_19 #COVIDー19 #toiletpaper #toiletpapershortest #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/ioGUamwgNd
— Ammy Kwong (@ammykwong) March 2, 2020
Gladesville Coles – no tissues or toilet paper, at all. It would be great if everyone could stop panic buying so the bare necessities were still available ????????♀️ #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/1Kop1yEgT4
— Chantelle (@ChantelleMary07) March 3, 2020
The state of all of this, I tell you what. Unfuckenbelievable.