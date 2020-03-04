A delivery truck full of toilet paper not only crashed but burst into flames in Brisbane, late on Wednesday night.

The driver managed to escape unharmed, but about half of the precious toilet paper was completely burnt. Of all days. OF ALL DAYS.

Oh the humanity! A truck carrying precious toilet paper caught fire overnight on Brisbane's Gateway Bridge. The driver escaped uninjured. Fortunately for #coronavirus panic buyers, half the load was saved. pic.twitter.com/G02BI2OhNn — 10 daily (@10Daily) March 4, 2020

“There was quite an interesting fuel load on this particular vehicle as we believe toilet paper is quite precious at the moment, so we’ve been able to save half the load on this particular truck,” fire officer Justin Francis told the ABC.

READ MORE How To Have A Rational Chat With That One Mate Who's Freaked By The Loo Paper Bedlam

There have not been any reports of bystanders rushing to salvage the toilet paper, but it wouldn’t surprise us either. The accident occurred on Brisbane’s Gateway Bridge, just saying.

The crash comes as boomers around the country raid supermarkets for their precious toilet paper. Woolies issued a limit per customer, one manufacturer ran out of stock, and police were even called when a fight over TP broke out in Sydney.

A truck carrying a precious load of toilet paper has burst into flames on Brisbane’s Gateway Bridge overnight. @abcbrisbane @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HCgBPeNURV — Shelley Lloyd (@shelleymlloyd) March 4, 2020

The toilet paper panic is a response to the coronavirus outbreak. Chronic diarrhea is not a coronavirus symptom – coughing, fever and shortness of breath are – however there are fears that people will be told to stay at home if the outbreak worsens.

And so, people are going nuts over toilet paper to wipe their asses, and face masks, which are not actually recommended for the general population. Now we have a shortage of both.

READ MORE Here Are The Best Memes From The Great Australian Toilet Paper War of 2020