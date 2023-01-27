‘She Got Assistants Fired’: Deuxmoi Has Spilled A Bunch Of BTS Tea From Yr Fave Teen Dramas

It’s Friday morning and goss guru Deuxmoi has delivered the goods, my friends! First up there was the leaked cast list for the new season of RHOBH, now we have some vintage tea feat. behind-the-scenes drama on your favourite TV shows.

I dunno about you, but I personally love stale tea just as much as piping hot tea.

Nothing brings me more joy than finding out about the wild behind-the-scenes happenings from shows we used to froth like The O.C., One Tree Hill and Gossip Girl (the OG one, of course. Not the recently canned reboot).

Bear in mind that this is all goss shared to Deuxmoi by alleged industry insiders and since the events occurred ages ago, some of the details very well could be fudged.

Or, ya know, they could be totally made up!

Either way, we love tea in all its forms.

Here’s the best of bunch, but head on over to Deuxmoi for more…

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

First up, apparently there was loads of behind-the-scenes drama on iconique vampy show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“Alyson Hannigan and Sarah Michelle Gellar beefed on Buffy,” one source claimed.

“They had many arguments.”

SMG recently addressed the long-running rumours that she and her co-star didn’t get along, putting it down to working long hours, which is fair.

It was also alleged that SMG and David Boreanaz (who played Angel in Buffy and the title character in its spinoff, Angel) would “compete for worst breath before kissing scenes.”

I’m just picturing them both hiding behind a fake gravestone chewing on the leftover cloves of garlic that were used to kill the on-screen vampires. Did they use garlic on Buffy? I dunno, I was a Charmed gay.

One Tree Hill

Some lucky person claiming to have been a regular hook-up of a cast member on One Tree Hill wrote in, alleging that “he was a huge pothead.”

A) That could literally be any of them.

B) It’s legal now and so no big deal whatsoever, but it wasn’t legal then and the network was / is v v v backward and stuffy so I’m sure execs woulda been LIVID if they found out.

But this One Tree Hill message is even spicier: “Chad Michael Murray cheating on Sophia Bush with Paris Hilton will always be *coffee emojis*,” another person wrote, with an additional source adding: “Producer on One Tree Hill said Chad was a DOG and cheated on Sophia always. She didn’t know.”

Murray (middle) and Bush (far right brunette) were an iconique noughties golden couple… until they weren’t. (Credit: One Tree Hill)

This was a mad scandal at the time as Murray and Bush called it quits five months after getting married and it’s long been rumoured that the hotel heiress and new mama was the reason.

Gossip Girl

Now, onto Gossip Girl.

It’s unsurprising that a show with “gossip” in the title had a fuck ton of behind-the-scenes drama.

Apparently Blake Lively was a “nightmare” who “got assistants fired if she didn’t like how they talked to her.”

It’s been heavily rumoured that Lively had a prickly relationship with many ex co-stars including Leighton Meester along with her A Simple Favour co-star Anna Kendrick.

A source previously told Deuxmoi that Blake is very “sweet and considerate” except for “roughly a two-year period in the middle of the show’s run, after she became a ‘fashion muse’ for Lagerfeld” where she was being “periodically difficult.”

The glory days of Gossip Girl. (Credit: Gossip Girl)

There’s also the allegation that she had mad beef with disgraced actor Armie Hammer when he appeared on Gossip Girl — who apparently called her a “bitch” during an on-set argument — but he’s an abuser so fuck his opinion, tbh.

The aforementioned insider said that the main “problem child” on Gossip Girl who caused the most behind-the-scenes drama was actress-turned-singer Taylor Momsen who “acted much worse than anything I’ve reported.”

The same source added that Meester is “fucking awesome,” “massively fun” and the exact opposite of her snobby character.

However, they claimed that Leighton and her husband Adam Brody (AKA Seth from The O.C., we’ll get to him in a minute) may be a tad jealous of their respective former co-stars’ success.

Elsewhere, apparently Chace Crawford and Emma Roberts hooked up without anyone really knowing. To quote the aforementioned Paris Hilton: That’s hot!

There’s more Gossip Girl tea spilled here, btw.

The O.C.

As for The O.C., someone whose mate was apparently an extra way back when said “Ben McKenzie was way hotter and nicer than Adam Brody IRL.”

BLASPHEMY!

McKenzie (left) and Brody (right) were everyone’s crushes back in the day. (Credit: The O.C.)

The Vampire Diaries

Here’s a more recent spot of tea served up by a literal barista who worked at a cafe frequented by Paul Wesley when he was on The Vampire Diaries.

“He told me that the cast did not hang out at all outside of work and he was struggling to build a community,” the barista wrote.

“He was super nice and normal to talk to. Obviously they all seemed to get closer as the years went by, but definitely not the first year.”

Welp, that’s putting it likely compared to what Nina Dobrev previously said about Paul!

Dobrev (left) and Wesley (right) “despised” each other. (Credit: The Vampire Diaries)

In a 2019 podcast, the actress said she and Paul “despised” each other.

“Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show,” she said. “I respected Paul Wesley, but I didn’t like Paul Wesley.” Ouch!

She said their mutual hatred somehow made everyone think they liked each other.

“Everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realise now that there’s a fine line between love and hate, and we despised each other so much that it read as love but…”

She added, “We really just didn’t get along the first five months of shooting.”

Nina insisted that it’s all behind them now and they’re actually good friends in the present day.

Okay, now back to Deux: someone else brought up that time that their mate yelled out “Stephen!” at Paul and show creator Julie Plec tweeted about it.

Have a go at it below:

ICONIC. (Credit: Deuxmoi)

Dawson’s Creek

And now, we conclude our journey back in time with a stop at Dawson’s Creek for a show called, erm, Dawson’s Creek.

This one has to be my fave of the bunch:

“James Van Der Beek went to college with my brother. He was in an A capella group and fit that persona perfectly. He dropped out for Dawson’s Creek and left this whole long message on his answering machine saying, ‘I’m a loser and a drop out. Just kidding, I’m going to be on TV!'”

“My friends and I used to call the number all the time and hear it.”

I would too, pal. I would too.

There’s more behind-the-scenes drama on Deuxmoi’s Instagram Stories — which she usually turns into Highlights later — so go suss ’em out for a spicy read.