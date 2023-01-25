In true icon behaviour, Paris Hilton has announced that she’s had a baby via surrogate with her new hubby Carter Reum.

Did we know she was expecting a bubba? No. Did we know that she wanted to become a mama? Yes! And so we’re v v v stoked for her!

Well, she’s technically been a mama for years to her gorg chihuahuas, but now she’s had an actual human bubba. Bless!

The reality star shared a photo to her social media in which her finger is being squeezed by a tiny hand.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote.

She confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE, also revealing that she’s had a baby boy.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” she said.

“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Back in December, Hilton revealed that she and Reum had began the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down,” she told PEOPLE.

“We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

Hilton and Reum got engaged back in February 2021 after more than a year of dating and later got hitched in a three-day wedding ceremony that November.

Reum is a longtime fam friend of the Hiltons. He’s an author, entrepreneur, and started venture capital firm M13.

“I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis, just the two of us during these past 15 months, and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner,” Reum said in February 2021.

“She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place, and she will do the same as a future mother and wife.”

We’re waiting with bated breath for the name announcement, so stay tuned.

Paris, if you’re reading this, from your mates at PEDESTRIAN.TV: CONGRATS!!!

Throwback to that time we met Paris last year in LA: