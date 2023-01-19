The Gossip Girl Creator Sent Out A Spicy Blast Revealing The Reboot Has Been Canned By HBO Max

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hey Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here and I have the worst news ever: the HBO Max reboot has been cancelled after just two seasons. Xoxo.

The ill-fated series’ showrunner Joshua Safran confirmed the sad news on Twitter.

“So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max,” ,” Safran shared.

“The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project.

“This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom.”

He went on to reveal that there’s still a glimmer of hope as they’re “currently looking for another home,” although he admitted that “in this climate, that might prove an uphill [battle], and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs.”

He concluded, “Thank you for watching, and I hope you’ll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. ps. a big thank you to all the GG fans around the world. You’re the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love.”

Have a read of the Twitter thread for more.

The series was a reboot of the iconique teen drama that spanned six seasons and ran from 2007 to 2012.

As for the reboot, it only copped two seasons and ran from 2020 to 2022.

The Gossip Girl reboot received mixed reviews from fans and critics, despite the fact that it tried its darnedest to carry on the magic of the OG.

The new crew of gossipers. (Credit: BINGE)

Interestingly, the series got axed shortly after Georgina Sparks — the villain from the original, played by Michelle Trachtenberg — was introduced.

So one could argue that Georgina was responsible for this heinous news…

Personally, I enjoyed the reboot and even gave it a positive review when it first dropped!

I thought it was sleek, witty and a spicy peek into the lives of the present day students at Constance Billiard.

I even got to chat to two of its lead stars:

But are we really surprised that the plug has been pulled?

Not only are reboots always hit or miss, but HBO Max has been experiencing loads of behind-the-scenes chaos lately.

Following the brutal cancellation of the Batgirl film, the network has reportedly kicked off a total overhaul of its shows and flicks and no one appears to be safe.

But anywho, Gossip Girl is now streaming in its entirety on BINGE and Foxtel if ya feel like delving into the tea. It’s worth it, I promise!

Have a peek at the Gossip Girl Season Two trailer below to get a feel for the vibe of the now-defunct show: