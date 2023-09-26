The Masked Singer AU Is Wild, But Wait ‘Til Ya See Which Celebs Have Appeared On The US Version

The Masked Singer Australia is certainly a ~unique~ show that features a bunch of celebs you wouldn’t expect singing in a costume Down Under. But wait until you see some of the ‘yuge celebs that appear on the American version of The Masked Singer.

In case you’ve never tuned into this acid trip of a show, basically, a panel of judges watch a bunch of mascots sing their hearts out. Under each of these costumes a celeb is hiding and each judge takes their turns guessing who they are. Also, before each performance, the judges and audiences get a clue package with hidden easter eggs and references about the potential celeb.

This year, in the Australian version of The Masked Singer, our judging panel includes Abbie Chatfield, Dave ‘Hughesy‘ Hughes, Mel B and Chrissie Swan.

So far, the show’s uncovered Crash Test Dummy, who was Brian Austin Green, Fawn who was Sandra Sully, and recently, Bad Avocado who was revealed as Summer Warne.

As much as it is cheesey, it’s kinda cute. ALSO, you’d be surprised about all the vocal talent that’s been floating around in the Aussie entertainment biz.

Although we’ve seen some pretty big names in our version — like Melody Thornton, Kelly Rowland and Cody Simpson — America’s version features a list that is super enviable.

Also, I’m lowkey envious of their judging panel features comedian Ken Jeong, as well as Robin Thicke (eh), Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger.

So, without further ado, here are some of the biggest celebs that have appeared in the US version of The Masked Singer:

Caitlyn Jenner

(Image source: YouTube / The Masked Singer)

Former US Athlete and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner appeared on The Masked Singer as the Phoenix in 2021. Although a lot of people display their singing talents, hers was a little… umm.. pitchy. We love her for giving it a go, tho!

Demi Lovato

(Image Source: YouTube / The Masked Singer)

Is it Mitchie from Camp Rock? Or is it le Poot? Nope! It’s the one and only Demi Lovato. The “Skyscrapers” singer appeared in the show’s 10th season as Anonymouse. However, she was not a contestant but was on the show to perform “What About Love” by Heart. Judges still went on to guess who the voice was.

Kermit the Frog

(Image source: YouTube / The Masked Singer)

This definitely has to be one of the more iconic reveals ever. Kermit the Frog appeared on The Masked Singer‘s fifth season in 2021 as The Snail. Hopefully, we get the Hog’s Breath Hog Mascot. Only one can dream.

Natasha Bedingfield

(Image source: YouTube / The Masked Singer)

Ugh, an Aussie millennial’s dream unmasking on The Masked Singer. Natasha Bedingfield belted out her vocals as The Pepper on The Masked Singer in 2021.

Rob Schneider

(Image source: YouTube / The Masked Singer)

ISTG, this man has been — controversially — undercover as everything. From a criminal turned popular girlie in The Hot Chick, to a hippie who loves grannies in Grown Ups, Rob Schneider has made a career out of covering his identity. The comedian was exposed as The Hamster on The Masked Singer in 2021.

Rudy Giuliani

(Image source: YouTube / The Masked Singer)

Umm, what are you doing here? I thought this was supposed to be a classy party?

Anyways, Republican Party member and one of Donald Trump‘s besties, Rudy Giuliani, appeared on the show as Jack In The Box in 2022. His reveal led to Ken leaving the set — which was kinda hilarious ‘cos Rudy was belting out “Bad to the Bone” as Ken left his post.

JoJo Siwa

(Image source: YouTube / The Masked Singer)

Former Dance Moms star turned internet sensation JoJo Siwa appeared on The Masked Singer as a T-Rex. Honestly, this is so on-brand for her, especially because she’s got that dancer rizz under her belt. Also, apparently, she makes kids’ music. So why not have her on, I guess?

The only crime was that she wasn’t disguised as Abby Lee Miller or a giant fuck-ass bow.

Wendy Williams

Okay, this is the only one where I am embedding their performance because you seriously need to listen to “Native New Yorker (Wendy’s Version). The laughs. The snort and her talking. Ugh, I love Miss Queen of chaos and mess, Wendy Williams. Wendy appeared on The Masked Singer‘s fourth season as Lips.

This performance lives in my mind, rent-free.

Jesse McCartney

(Image source: The Masked Singer)

It’s not just a pretty face or anyone to hold. It’s former teenage heartthrob Jesse McCartney. The “Beautiful Soul” singer appeared on The Masked Singer in the show’s third season as The Turtle.

Jordyn Woods

(Image Source: YouTube / The Masked Singer)

KarJenner bestie turned enemy turned bestie, model and icon Jordyn Woods made an appearance on The Masked Singer‘s third season as The Kangaroo. NGL, this one was quite a surprise as I wouldn’t picture Jordyn doing this show. She kinda strikes me more as an Amazing Race or Big Brother girlie. But honestly, she looks like she had a shit ton of fun.

So far, we’ve been noting all the cheeky clues following this year’s season of Australia’s The Masked Singer. You can find all our cheeky deets right here.

Fingers crossed, we get that Hog’s Breath cameo.