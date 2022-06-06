The reality TV calendar is ticking towards the most chaotic time of the year: The Masked Singer Australia season. That’s right, the cursed show that puts B-and-below Grade celebrities into nightmare fuel costumes and makes them sing on stage in front of a crowd of hyped-up people in other animal costumes (possibly low-budget furries) is coming in hot.

Every year there’s swelling drama and rumours around The Masked Singer. Who’s going to be in the costumes? Which local celebrities will be on the judging/guessing panel? Will anyone ever be as good as Lindsay Lohan who really phoned it in for a whole season?

As season four approaches, here’s everything we know about the show that feels more like a fever dream than a legitimate program on the telly.

Everything We Know About The Masked Singer Australia Season 4

When Does The Season Start?

There’s no official premiere date for season four of The Masked Singer Australia, but we’ll let you know as soon as we find out.

Previous seasons have typically aired between August and October, so we’re gonna guess that the next season will be in Spring 2022.

Who Will Be On The Judging Panel?

This is where it gets spicy because apparently, the majority of last season’s judges have yeeted out of the show.

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson quit the show’s judging panel after three years of working on the program. She posted on Instagram on June 4 about leaving and said it was an “incredibly tough decision” but filming always happened during school holiday time and she wanted to go spend more time with her daughter.

Both Dannii Minogue and Urzila Carlson have also stepped away from their roles on The Masked Singer Australia, which leaves Dave Hughes on the panel alone for now.

There are already hot whispers about who could be stepping in as the new judging panel. The Herald Sun seems to think that Abbie Chatfield could be taking one of the seats at the judges’ desk which would be an absolute riot if you ask me.

When Is Season Four Of The Masked Singer Australia Filming?

The next season of The Masked Singer Australia is set to be filmed at Fox Studios in Sydney over most of July. The callout for the show’s studio audience has listed dates of filming between June 30 and July 20 with each session kicking off in the afternoon.

How Can I Be In The Audience?

After a couple of years of The Masked Singer being a closed-set recording (no thanks to COVID-19) it’s creaking the doors back open again for a proper audience.

You can apply for tickets for any of the afternoon filming sessions between June 30 and July 20 over on the ticketing website, but be quick because they’ll probably go like hotcakes.

We’re not too sure if you’ll be made to wear animal costumes or onesies, however.