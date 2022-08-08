The Masked Singer’s Caterpillar Has Just Been Revealed And She’s Most Definitely A Spicy One

The Masked Singer Australia is back for another night of captivating telly, baby! And like a caterpillar that transforms into a beautiful butterfly, the show’s resident creepy crawly creature has changed into… Lisa Curry!!!

The adorable yet fucking terrifying Caterpillar performed a gorgeous rendition of Tones and I‘s “Cloudy Day”. Sweet yet polished with a certain indescribable star quality, if you ask me.

The judge’s guesses were intriguing, ranging from Carrie Bickmore and Sally Pearson to Emily Seebohm and Schapelle Corby.

Schapelle was rogue as shit but after hearing the articulate case that Mel B‘s put forward, I was convinced. I now will not rest until she’s on the show.

The Masked Singer Australia, if you’re reading this, please get Schapelle onstage. I will leave her choice of mask in your capable hands.

If you were also scratching your head trying to figure out who Caterpillar was, the clues that would’ve given it away were:

Clue 1: You can find caterpillars everywhere, from coast to jungle.

Clue 2: My empire is far and wide. I’ve travelled the world without travelling far at all.

Clue 3: You can find me on the road and even in the air, I’m always on the move.

Clue 4: I’ve been a scholar, I’ve also been a world champion, but not what you think.

Clue 5: And did you know Caterpillars can jump?

A true conundrum!

You can catch up on The Masked Singer Australia at 10Play.