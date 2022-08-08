The Masked Singer Australia 2022 kicked off last night and may I just say, what a fabulous start to the season!

During the first episode, a bunch of clues were unveiled and the Twitter hashtag #MaskedSingerAU was absolutely BRIMMING with theories.

Let’s have a peek at who everyone reckons is behind each mask from the first round of singers.

Who is behind The Masked Singer Australia 2022 masks?

Mirrorball

The clues, per 10play: “The fantastic Mirrorball knows how to turn any room into a party, and her ability to hit some incredible notes blew the judges away. In her clues, Mirrorball was cracking out some classic disco dance moves. She stood proudly between a Mexican flag and a flag with the number 48 on it, but a fireball saw the 48 turn to ashes, while the bodyguard holding the first flag had a thought bubble that said ‘That’s hot!’ Mirrorball also reclined behind a piano that had two framed photos on top of it, one of John Travolta and the other of Uma Thurman.”

Theory #1: Melody Thornton from the Pussycat Dolls

Theory #2: Kylie Minogue

Blowfly

The clues, per 10play: “Our very first celeb flew onto the stage and immediately put the panel on the edge of their seats. Seen playing cricket in front of a mob of kangaroos, Blowfly also showed off their sprinting ability, doing a dash between two chequered flags that each had the number 10 on it. Later, Blowfly looked to be delivering a pizza to a doctor, but when they opened the box they revealed a single yabby that exploded into a massive fireball. But the pizza motif continued when Blowfly stood outside a pizzeria advertising German sausage pizza as the special of the day.”

The theory: Shannon Noll

Zombie

The clues, per 10play: “I’m Zombie and my performances will live forever. I used to feel entitled but I’m not as green as I used to be… or as orange. Would you care for a baked potato? I’m a Zombie, I’m not wicked but I’m not magical either. I was once upon a time. I’m Zombie and I’d rather die than lose The Masked Singer.”

The theory: Emma Wiggle

Thong

The clues, per 10play: “I’m the Thong, I’m familiar, I’m comfortable and an Aussie icon with a background overseas. However, I’m better known for my work with M&M. I love a barbie, and I also like a banquet… not at this beach though. I hope it’s fish! I really love fish. Is a humble thong worthy of admiration? I think so and that’s why I’ll win The Masked Singer!”

The theory: Bindi Irwin

The Masked Singer Australia 2022 judges

This year’s judges include reality star turned influencer Abbie Chatfield, comedian David “Hughsey” Hughes, radio host Chrissie Swan and Spice Girls singer Mel B.

Have a read of our chat with Abbie about the spicy new season.

The Masked Singer Australia continues tonight at 7:30pm on Ten.

