The Masked Singer Australia 2022 kicked off last night and may I just say, what a fabulous start to the season!

During the first episode, a bunch of clues were unveiled and the Twitter hashtag #MaskedSingerAU was absolutely BRIMMING with theories.

Let’s have a peek at who everyone reckons is behind each mask from the first round of singers.

Who is behind The Masked Singer Australia 2022 masks?

Mirrorball

The clues, per 10play: “The fantastic Mirrorball knows how to turn any room into a party, and her ability to hit some incredible notes blew the judges away. In her clues, Mirrorball was cracking out some classic disco dance moves. She stood proudly between a Mexican flag and a flag with the number 48 on it, but a fireball saw the 48 turn to ashes, while the bodyguard holding the first flag had a thought bubble that said ‘That’s hot!’ Mirrorball also reclined behind a piano that had two framed photos on top of it, one of John Travolta and the other of Uma Thurman.”

Theory #1: Melody Thornton from the Pussycat Dolls

Mirrorball is Melody Thornton from the Pussycat Dolls. She is Mexican/American. She was in the movie Be Cool with Uma and John. Born in 1984 (48 backwards just like the novel 1984, written in 1948 about Big Brother – which she sung on) Trust me I know my my PCD. #MaskedSingerau — El Maco 🐯🏆 🍷🎬📺🏳️‍🌈 (@TrolleyMan4Life) August 7, 2022

Mirrorball is @MelodyThornton from pussycat dolls



– she starred in Be Cool with Uma and Travolta

– Mexican flag (her mum is Mexican-American)

– “turns to ashes” referencing her single “Phoenix Rising”#MaskedSingerAU — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) August 7, 2022

Theory #2: Kylie Minogue

Mirrorball sounds like Kylie but surely not. Probably Dannii #MaskedSingerAU — Drew Pearson (@Drew_1981) August 7, 2022

Blowfly

The clues, per 10play: “Our very first celeb flew onto the stage and immediately put the panel on the edge of their seats. Seen playing cricket in front of a mob of kangaroos, Blowfly also showed off their sprinting ability, doing a dash between two chequered flags that each had the number 10 on it. Later, Blowfly looked to be delivering a pizza to a doctor, but when they opened the box they revealed a single yabby that exploded into a massive fireball. But the pizza motif continued when Blowfly stood outside a pizzeria advertising German sausage pizza as the special of the day.”

The theory: Shannon Noll

Cruising in my V8 = Riding in my big black shiny car, SHANNON NOLL IS BLOWFLY CONFIRMED 😦 #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/2wk8DRcmoQ — seapunk aesthete 💮 (@BiancaNeveXO) August 7, 2022

Blowfly Shannon Noll? Days of Innocence was the Moving Pictures’ What About Me is on #maskedsingerau — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) August 7, 2022

Shannon Noll performed at Oktoberfest, released a yabbie baiting product, related to the waugh brothers and released a cricket song and v8 referencing his song "drive". 100% Blowfly is Nollsy #MaskedSingerAU — Josh White (@whitie007) August 7, 2022

Blowfly is @NOLLSIE!!!



– Car reference to his song ‘Drive’

– German Sausage is reference to his performance at Octoberfest

– The Cricket bay reference is his cover of ‘C’mon Aussie C’mon’

– ALSO, that voice DUH#maskedsingerAU — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) August 7, 2022

Zombie

The clues, per 10play: “I’m Zombie and my performances will live forever. I used to feel entitled but I’m not as green as I used to be… or as orange. Would you care for a baked potato? I’m a Zombie, I’m not wicked but I’m not magical either. I was once upon a time. I’m Zombie and I’d rather die than lose The Masked Singer.”

The theory: Emma Wiggle

Zombie is Emma (wiggle) Watkins

– She did Wicked

– The fruit might be referring to Fruit Salad and The Hot Potato#MaskedSingerAU — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) August 7, 2022

Zombie sounds so much like Emma wiggle! Also in the clues she mentions a hot or baked potato – hmmmm don’t know but sounds like her! 🎶 🎤#maskedsingerau — 𝑵𝒂t 💜🦋💙 (@natalie_lisa) August 7, 2022

Thong

The clues, per 10play: “I’m the Thong, I’m familiar, I’m comfortable and an Aussie icon with a background overseas. However, I’m better known for my work with M&M. I love a barbie, and I also like a banquet… not at this beach though. I hope it’s fish! I really love fish. Is a humble thong worthy of admiration? I think so and that’s why I’ll win The Masked Singer!”

The theory: Bindi Irwin

Im guessing thong is 100% Bindi Irwin #MaskedSingerAU — Brenna Rose (@BrennaRose_92) August 7, 2022

I kinda like the Bindi Irwin guess for Thong #maskedsingerau — Shannon Eurell (@shannoneurell) August 7, 2022

The Masked Singer Australia 2022 judges

This year’s judges include reality star turned influencer Abbie Chatfield, comedian David “Hughsey” Hughes, radio host Chrissie Swan and Spice Girls singer Mel B.

Have a read of our chat with Abbie about the spicy new season.

The Masked Singer Australia continues tonight at 7:30pm on Ten.