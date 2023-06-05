Here’s Everything We Know About The Masked Singer Australia 2023 From Cast Rumours To Judges

Every year, thousands of Aussies gather around their tellies to watch a bunch of celebrities put on furry costumes and sing songs that haven’t been heard on the radio for at least 20 good years. We call it The Masked Singer Australia, and it bloody pops off for some reason. I guess there’s something undeniably alluring about seeing which celebrities are hiding behind the mask.

So, you must be wondering whether or not The Masked Singer Australia is returning in 2023. Who is hosting the damn show? Who will be hiding underneath the masks? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Will The Masked Singer Australia return in 2023?

Yes! The Masked Singer Australia is officially returning in 2023.

Details are scarce ATM, but I’m excited nonetheless to watch a series of mysterious celebs don ridiculous costumes once more.

Who is on The Masked Singer Australia judging panel?

The only confirmed member of the judging panel so far is the queen of Aussie TV, Abbie Chatfield.

“WE ARE COMING BACK BABY!!” she captioned an old photo of the 2022 judging panel.

“I am so thrilled to announce that @themaskedsingerau is having me back for another season!!! Can’t wait to start filming and for all the silly backstage antics.”

Now, does this imply the rest of the judging panel (Chrissie Swan, Mel B and Dave Hughes) will ALSO be returning? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

So far Abbie is the only judge to say anything about coming back, but I’d love to see this dynamic foursome return to our screens.

What are we going to do if Chrissie Swan doesn’t return to give WILD reactions to everyone’s unmasking?

Who is on the cast of The Masked Singer Australia 2023?

Only one Aussie is rumoured to be part of the cast of The Masked Singer Australia 2023 so far, and that’s former AFL player and radio host Brendan Favola.

In a convo with his Fifi, Fev & Nick co-hosts Fifi Box and Nick Cox, Fevola mentioned he was ”supposed to go to Europe next holidays” but had to cancel the whole thing for a mysterious reason he couldn’t talk about.

“You are 100 per cent going on The Masked Singer,” Box replied, to which Fevola simply said ”don’t ruin it.”

“You know what’s killing you right now?” asked Box.

“You’ve signed the contract and it’s got all the confidentiality bits and you know the producers are listening and they’re like, ‘He has said something, he’s told someone.’”

It all seems a bit too on the nose to be true. But also, would you cancel on the siren call from Florence, Italy to dress up like a narwhal and sing “Don’t Stop Believin’”? I don’t think so.

Who is hosting The Masked Singer 2023?

We have no idea who will be hosting The Masked Singer Australia 2023 as of yet, but I can’t see Channel Ten getting rid of Osher Günsberg anytime soon.

He just has that certain quality you need in a television host. That certain charm… that je ne sais quoi.

And that’s all we know about The Masked Singer Australia 2023 so far. We’ll update this yarn as more info comes in, from rumours whispered over cups of coffee to official announcements.