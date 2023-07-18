TEA: Jackie O Revealed She & Lindsay Lohan Had A Secret Feud While Filming The Masked Singer AU

Aussie radio host Jackie O has spilled some tea about a secret feud she reportedly had with pop culture icon Lindsay Lohan while filming unhinged AF reality TV show, The Masked Singer AU.

The Mean Girls star returned to the headlines earlier this week after it was announced she gave birth to a healthy bébé boy, and of course, KIIS FM’s Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O had to have a little chat about the gorgiana news.

Easing into the pop icon’s announcement of her bundle of joy, Jackie O opened up about her friendship with the actress and a little rough patch they had during their time as judges on The Masked Singer AU — the show that’s literally the bane of my bain-marie.

To give you a bit of context: Jackie O and Lohan were together on the judging panel of Season One, alongside Dannii Minogue and Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes. This is where their relationship went tits up, and apparently, it was because of Masked Singer contestant Wendell Sailor.

“There were times when it was rough,” Jackie O explained.

“During Masked Singer, when Lindsay joined us, every time someone would say something about her that might be negative, I would jump to her defence. Every single time.”

Jackie O then revealed that things took a sour turn when Sailor made a comment about Lohan on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, suggesting she “held up production” on the show. She then said that she didn’t defend the Parent Trap star as Sailor’s comments were “very off the cuff” and he’d moved on from the comments.

Lohan apparently caught wind of Sailor’s chat, and she was reportedly unhappy that Jackie O did nothing to defend her.

“And she heard that and she felt that I didn’t, that I should’ve said something. So [it] became a little uncomfortable between us,” she said.

Of course, agent of chaos and messiness, Sandilands joked it was all Sailor’s fault that the relationship borked itself, but Jackie O said they’re fine now.

“We’re fine. It was just about that little tiny, rough, rocky period,” she said.

At the time, Jackie O said she hasn’t congratulated the star on her baby boy’s birth, but the pair sent their love via the Aussie airwaves.

Even though we’re not fond of these two buffoons (Sandilands and Jackie O NOT Lohan), I can definitely see where Jackie O is coming from about reminiscing a great friendship.

Maybe Jackie O should bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles, and everyone could eat it.