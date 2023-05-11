OMFG: A Freaky Friday Sequel Is Happening & Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Will Be In It

It’s official. A sequel to the incredible body-swapping comedy Freaky Friday has finally been confirmed after years of speculation. And thankfully, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will be reprising their original roles in the film.

For yonks, leading ladies Curtis and Lohan have been pushing for a sequel of the beloved film which saw a mum and her daughter switch bodies and see the world through each other’s eyes.

READ MORE No Need To Panic But Both Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Are Down For A Freaky Friday Sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis has been committed to bringing back #FreakyFriday, with co-star Lindsay Lohan, since last year. Today that dream became a reality, “Freaky Friday” 2 is officially a go! https://t.co/hBYo0FlVWM pic.twitter.com/tdslLLNTgp — Variety (@Variety) May 11, 2023

Speaking with New York Times for the film’s 20th anniversary, Curtis and Lohan reflected on how formative their roles in the film were for them, before confirming that they’re both down for a Freaky Friday 2.

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there would be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made’,” Curtis said.

Lohan agreed saying; “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore”.

Since their interview, Disney confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a sequel written by Elyse Hollander is in the works.

It’s excellent news for the leading gals, who have spoken about their desire for a sequel in the past on multiple occasions.

READ MORE No Need To Panic But Both Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Are Down For A Freaky Friday Sequel

Last year, Curtis appeared on the American talk show The View where she passionately spoke about the lasting impact the film had on fans. She even added that she had some ideas about the plot ready to go.

“I’ve already written to Disney,” she told the hosts.

“Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places. So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.

“And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

In my opinion, a sequel to Freaky Friday just cements the Lohanaissance. After absolutely eating up newly-pregnant Lohan’s latest film Falling For Christmas, I can’t wait to see her thriving as a grandma trying to learn how to make TikToks or something.

Also, Jamie Lee Curtis just won an Oscar so you just know she’ll kill it.

Ultimately even if it was shit, I’m ready to nostalgia to take the wheel on this one. I can’t wait to feel like I’ve been transported into the body of my seven-year-old self watching Freaky Friday 2.

While we don’t have any details on when we’ll be able to expect the sequel, I’ll be waiting patiently and listening to Freaky Friday‘s impeccable 2003 soundtrack.