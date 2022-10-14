The rumour mill is firing up nearly two decades since we were blessed with the body-switching masterpiece Freaky Friday because it seems Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are keen to return for a sequel.

Curtis broached the possibility of reuniting with her on-screen daughter while doing the press rounds for Halloween Ends and got particularly passionate about it during an interview on The View this week.

Not only has Jamie Lee Curtis approached Disney about reviving the iconic ’00s film with a 20-years-later sequel, but she also has ideas of the kind of part she could play in a potential Freaky Friday revisit.

“I’ve already written to Disney,” she said.

“Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places. So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.

“And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

Now that’s a hell of a pitch and absolutely a Freaky Friday sequel I’d pay good money to see. Can you even imagine Lindsay Lohan acting her ass off like she’s a grandma while Jamie Lee Curtis is run off her feet like a panicked mother in her 30s? This thing basically writes itself.

Lohan previously pestered the House of Mouse about doing a Freaky sequel in 2017 (alongside another Herbie film). This week TMZ reported that a source close to Lohan confirmed she’s also all-in on revisiting her role as Anna Coleman.

Considering the film turns 20 next year, there’s truly no more perfect moment for another classic switcheroo flick.