Crash Test Dummy On The Masked Singer Australia Has Been Revealed & God I Love A Throwback

The new season of The Masked Singer Australia, AKA the closest thing television has to a K-hole, kicked off last night and already we’ve discovered the identity of one of the celebrities. If you haven’t guessed, there will be spoilers below so please proceed with caution.

After a bunch of wonderful performances, it was the Crash Test Dummy that came crashing down to the bottom two with a performance of Shawn Mendes‘ song “Stitches”.



Sadly Mr Crash Test Dummy, who was touted as a “Hollywood Superstar”, ended up getting booted from the competition. But not before his identity was revealed to be…



Drum roll please!!!



Brian Austin Green!

To be completely honest I didn’t know who he was but it turns out that he was a bonified teen heartthrob back in the day. He was one of the original US cast members of Beverly Hills, 90210 and starred alongside last year’s Masked Singer Australia alum Tori Spelling.



I personally wouldn’t call him a Hollywood superstar just because of his proximity to Hollywood but whatever, pop off king.



And I wasn’t the only one with no idea about his identity, the judges Abbie Chatfield, Dave Hughes, Mel B and Chrissie Swan were unable to guess who he was either. But the moment his mask was off, they all went nuts. Big 90210 fans, it seems.



Speaking to our king and host Osher Günsberg, Brian revealed that he was in Australia with his Aussie girlfriend Sharna Burgess while she judged Dancing With The Stars.

Brian Austin Green and his Aussie GF Sharna Burgess (Image Source: Getty Images / Steve Granitz)

I’ve got to say, it’s a bit of a slap being eliminated first. I can imagine it would feel like a whole lot of hullabaloo for nothing. Especially if you’re an international celeb who has come all the way Down Under in complete secrecy only to get booted out first up.



Remember that time Macy Gray was on the show and loved it so much she was pissed she had to reveal her identity and leave?



Iconic stuff.



Anyway, this is just the beginning! There’s a whole heap of other masked celebrities to crack. If you want to follow along, here’s a yarn with all the clues and leading guesses so far.



Happy guessing!

