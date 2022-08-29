In devastating news for lovers of rogue B-grade celebrities singing bops beneath extravagant, bedazzled masks, The Masked Singer Australia officially came to an end on Sunday night. But fans have unveiled a divine conspiracy theory regarding Dave “Hughsey” Hughes and a disgustingly good “guess” which has well and truly sent me into orbit.
For those of us who sincerely watched the grand finale, we know that the vivacious, effervescent Mirrorball won the show. And who was beneath that dazzling disco ball? Why, it was none other than former Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton! A worthy winner who left me feeling gooped after every performance.
True Masked Singer stans also know that day in, day out, Hughesy’s hunches have been bamboozling to say the least.
As the #MaskedSingerAU draws to a close, a helpful summary for those who missed the season:— Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) August 28, 2022
Mel B/Abbie/Chrissie Swan: Guesses reflecting careful research, critical thinking, superior memory, observation e.g. Sheldon Riley
Hughesy: Erratic rambling/"Justin Bieber"/someone dead. pic.twitter.com/GDH9w4T5V8
Waiting for Dave Hughes' shitful guesses tonight.— Deano G (@deanog) August 28, 2022
"It's Pauline Hanson"
"It's the Child from Destiny's Child"
"It's Clifford the Big Red Dog"
"It's all of the Beatles under a giant trench coat"
Who could forget when he thought the deliciously girly Poodle — who was revealed to be Tori Spelling — was French actor Gérard Depardieu? Or when he guessed that Gnome was Croatian tennis player Goran Ivanišević, when he was in fact Matt Preston?
And the pièce de résistance: the time he thought Shannon Noll‘s Blowfly was opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, who died in 2007.
I’m shaking at the thought of Pavarotti coming back from the dead, just so he can dress as a bogan insect and sing one of Bon Jovi‘s greatest hits.
But during the Masked Singer grand finale, something perplexing happened: dear Hughsey correctly guessed that Mirrorball was Thornton.
And fans smelled a big, fat, juicy rat that would’ve put Emile from Ratatouille to shame.
The producers definitely would’ve told Dave Hughes to guess Melody Thornton because:— Lachlan Guertin (@LachlanGuertin) August 28, 2022
a) They want him to finally get one right
b) It would be kind of sad if no one guessed her all season (and instead guessed Nicole)
c) As if Hughesy listened to Don’t Cha#MaskedSingerAU
Dave Hughes has 100% been fed that answer cos THERE IS NO WAY HE’S THOUGHT OF THAT ON HIS OWN #MaskedSingerAU— Ellie Parousiatis (@ellieep_) August 28, 2022
Wow you can tell that the producers gave that one to Dave Hughes— dean (@deandavidgray) August 28, 2022
That was so off-brand you get the feeling Hughesy was fed Melody Thornton’s name so viewers have time to Google her before the final. They should have at least kept Michelle Williams in for the grand final as there’s no genuine ‘star’ left #MaskedSingerAU— cameron adams (@cameron_adams) August 28, 2022
Lets be honest, Dave Hughes has no flipping idea who Melody Thornton is. #MaskedSingerAU— Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) August 28, 2022
Dave Hughes has no idea who she is, who gave him the answer ? #MaskedSingerAU— CSJ (@cstrattonjones) August 28, 2022
I’m not saying there was or wasn’t a leak, for I am an objective and ethical reporter. It’s simply not my circus, nor is it my monkeys.
But unlike the unveiling ceremonies on The Masked Singer, I refuse to take my tinfoil hat off. It’s been firmly on since I watched the grand finale and I don’t believe I’ll be swapping it for a cap anytime soon.
This cat perfectly encapsulates what’s happening in my brain RN.
Dave Hughes omg #maskedsingerau pic.twitter.com/mAdDlHoPsx— 𝓦𝓲𝓵𝓵 (@kangaroowill) August 28, 2022
No thoughts, just me screaming at a Hughsey x Mirrorball conspiracy theory.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
The Winner Of The Masked Singer Has Finally Been Revealed & It’s Another Huge Throwback Star
-
Poodle Was Unveiled In The Masked Singer’s Fever Dream Of An Ep & The 90’s Kids Will Lose It
-
Osher Günsberg & A Viewer Beefed Over Masked Singer Spoilers And Fetch Me The Popcorn Costume
-
Microphone Was Unveiled On The Masked Singer So Sadly, They Were Not A Survivor