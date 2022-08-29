In devastating news for lovers of rogue B-grade celebrities singing bops beneath extravagant, bedazzled masks, The Masked Singer Australia officially came to an end on Sunday night. But fans have unveiled a divine conspiracy theory regarding Dave “Hughsey” Hughes and a disgustingly good “guess” which has well and truly sent me into orbit.

For those of us who sincerely watched the grand finale, we know that the vivacious, effervescent Mirrorball won the show. And who was beneath that dazzling disco ball? Why, it was none other than former Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton! A worthy winner who left me feeling gooped after every performance.

True Masked Singer stans also know that day in, day out, Hughesy’s hunches have been bamboozling to say the least.

As the #MaskedSingerAU draws to a close, a helpful summary for those who missed the season:



Mel B/Abbie/Chrissie Swan: Guesses reflecting careful research, critical thinking, superior memory, observation e.g. Sheldon Riley



Hughesy: Erratic rambling/"Justin Bieber"/someone dead. pic.twitter.com/GDH9w4T5V8 — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) August 28, 2022

Waiting for Dave Hughes' shitful guesses tonight.



"It's Pauline Hanson"

"It's the Child from Destiny's Child"

"It's Clifford the Big Red Dog"

"It's all of the Beatles under a giant trench coat" — Deano G (@deanog) August 28, 2022

Who could forget when he thought the deliciously girly Poodle — who was revealed to be Tori Spelling — was French actor Gérard Depardieu? Or when he guessed that Gnome was Croatian tennis player Goran Ivanišević, when he was in fact Matt Preston?

And the pièce de résistance: the time he thought Shannon Noll‘s Blowfly was opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, who died in 2007.

I’m shaking at the thought of Pavarotti coming back from the dead, just so he can dress as a bogan insect and sing one of Bon Jovi‘s greatest hits.

READ MORE Abbie Chatfield Says She’s Been Told Off For Doing Too Much Sleuthing On The Masked Singer

But during the Masked Singer grand finale, something perplexing happened: dear Hughsey correctly guessed that Mirrorball was Thornton.

And fans smelled a big, fat, juicy rat that would’ve put Emile from Ratatouille to shame.

The producers definitely would’ve told Dave Hughes to guess Melody Thornton because:



a) They want him to finally get one right

b) It would be kind of sad if no one guessed her all season (and instead guessed Nicole)

c) As if Hughesy listened to Don’t Cha#MaskedSingerAU — Lachlan Guertin (@LachlanGuertin) August 28, 2022

Dave Hughes has 100% been fed that answer cos THERE IS NO WAY HE’S THOUGHT OF THAT ON HIS OWN #MaskedSingerAU — Ellie Parousiatis (@ellieep_) August 28, 2022

Wow you can tell that the producers gave that one to Dave Hughes — dean (@deandavidgray) August 28, 2022

That was so off-brand you get the feeling Hughesy was fed Melody Thornton’s name so viewers have time to Google her before the final. They should have at least kept Michelle Williams in for the grand final as there’s no genuine ‘star’ left #MaskedSingerAU — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) August 28, 2022

Lets be honest, Dave Hughes has no flipping idea who Melody Thornton is. #MaskedSingerAU — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) August 28, 2022

Dave Hughes has no idea who she is, who gave him the answer ? #MaskedSingerAU — CSJ (@cstrattonjones) August 28, 2022

I’m not saying there was or wasn’t a leak, for I am an objective and ethical reporter. It’s simply not my circus, nor is it my monkeys.

But unlike the unveiling ceremonies on The Masked Singer, I refuse to take my tinfoil hat off. It’s been firmly on since I watched the grand finale and I don’t believe I’ll be swapping it for a cap anytime soon.

This cat perfectly encapsulates what’s happening in my brain RN.

No thoughts, just me screaming at a Hughsey x Mirrorball conspiracy theory.