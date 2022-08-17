There are a lot of things I know I can’t do because I lack the skillset — performing open heart surgery, helping a cow give birth. But out of everything, I know I would fail so hard at being a judge on The Masked Singer Australia. My dumb, forgetful ass simply could never deduce who was singing as a ‘yuge bag of popcorn based on rogue as shit clues; in my eyes, the judges are truly doing God’s work. Which is why I’m outraged to learn the Masked Singer bosses have told off Abbie Chatfield for her sleuthing techniques.

Abbie spilled the tea on The Cheap Seats on Tuesday night and frankly, it was upsetting. Apparently, the good sis was trying to suss out the sheathed celebs’ identities based on their heights. Miss Marple has been found shaking.

“I was told I was height-obsessed and to stop obsessing over heights because it was ruining the fantasy and that it could be someone else,” she said.

“But I was like, I know how tall Osher is, and I’m going to work back from there – and I was usually right.”