BRB Just Fangirling Over The Masked Singer’s Cowgirl After She Was Revealed In Tonight’s Episode

Another day, another celebrity has been revealed on Australia’s most cooked reality TV game show, The Masked Singer, and I can’t believe this icon graced us with her presence.



If you haven’t guessed, there will be spoilers below, so please proceed with caution if you haven’t watched the ep.

On tonight’s acid trip episode, the studio audience voted for Cowgirl to be revealed. After what feels like a decade long of pulling and tugging, Cowgirl was revealed to be COURTNEY FUCKING ACT!!

If you don’t know who this icon is, Courtney Act has been around the reality TV circuit for yonks, but she’s mostly known for her run on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Also, we had an inkling this queen would show up. Just call us The Masked Singer oracle at this point.

Masked Singer panellists Mel B, Abbie Chatfield and Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes threw out guests such as Kathy Griffin, Dolly Parton and fellow Drag Race alumn Chad Michaels.

But it was Chrissie Swan who was spot on with her guess!

One of my favourite parts of Courtney’s post-ru-veal interview was the fact that she called out how fucked it is that people would be more comfortable with her reading to children as a cow rather than Courtney Act.

Also, her final performance was delivered so well I almost wanted to cry because she had to go. Cowgirl/Courtney Act was robbed!

Who’s been unmasked?

Earlier this week, Wildcard mask, The Captain, was revealed to be AFL icon Brendan Favola. It was the first time Hughesy got a mask correct!

Hughesy being right for once was so shocking that the other judges joked around that he was “cheating”.

To see our master list of all the celebs who’ve been identified on The Masked Singer 2023, you can head right here.

