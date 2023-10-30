The Captain Has Been Revealed On The Masked Singer & Why Is His Voice Low-Key Good?

It’s that time of the week when Australia finds out who has been hiding under the cooked costumes on The Masked Singer Australia.

On tonight’s episode, wildcard mask The Captain was unmasked to be — drumroll please — AFL icon Brendan Fevola. Unfortunately for footy fans, this was

(Image source: Channel 10 / The Masked Singer AU)

Masked Singer judges Chrissie Swan, Mel B and Abbie Chatfield threw out an array of guesses, including Gyton Grantley, Wally Lewis and Rick Springfield.

However, it was Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes who took the cake by guessing the correct celeb for once! If we took a shot for every time the Aussie comedian nailed a guess, I think we would’ve had one.

To check out our master list of all the celebs who have been unmasked on the ~unique~ reality TV game show, click right here.