Mischa Barton has been confirmed as a guest star on Neighbours.

I didn’t even have to make a joke or come up with a witty first line to this article because it’s already perfect as it is. Our girl, Marissa Cooper from The O.C., will be touching down in Ramsay Street.

When the email came in to my inbox with this piping hot information I was standing in a Thai restaurant picking up a cheeky pad see ew and I cackled. Loudly. I didn’t expect that two opposing worlds would collide so hard – and on a Monday.

I am outing myself here but I’m incredibly invested in the BTS of Erinsborough, and Mischa Barton trotting along for a coffee at Harold’s was not on my 2023 bingo card.

According to Neighbours’ executive producer and part-time visionary, Jason Herbison (remember when Kyle Canning was poisoned by a kangaroo pie? No? Just me?), Barton will be playing an American character named Reece.

It’s a huge shame she’s not attempting an Aussie accent because I’d pay to listen to her scream “NAURRR” in a really dramatic fire at Lassiters. Or, you know, something like that.



As you’d expect, Herbison is absolutely stoked to have Barton on board.

“With Neighbours launching on Amazon Freevee in North America, we are beyond excited to have an actor of Mischa’s calibre join us for the beginning of this exciting new chapter,” he said.

“Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street. Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad.”

Apparently, Mischa Barton is also keen and presumably said the following quote willingly.

“I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia, a place I know and love! I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with.”

In case you missed it, the iconic Aussie soap was meant to wrap after a whopping 37 years on the air.

Cast and crew who worked on the show over the years came together to create a beautiful and touching finale episode. It even featured the queen of Australia, Kylie Minogue, and was watched by millions of fans worldwide.

But just four months after the big hullabaloo of the show ending, it was picked up by Amazon‘s Freevee streaming service for a revival.

Although it made a bunch of old Aussie battlers and a bevvy of British people incredibly happy, a few of the returning stars on the show weren’t too happy about making the effort to appear in the final eps for it to come back just a few months later.

But now that they’ve secured that juicy Bezos funding, the new and improved era of Neighbours has officially begun with production kicking off this week at Melbourne’s Nadawading studios. The series is expected to launch later this year on Amazon Prime for Aussie viewers and Amazon Freevee for viewers in the UK and US.

But for now, if you want to prime yourself for some absolutely batshit soap opera behaviour including Mischa Barton, you can watch over 200 episodes from 2012 and 2013 on Amazon Prime.

(PS if anyone wants to see any pics of me with Toadie, let me know.)