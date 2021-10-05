The Masked Singer Australia has just revealed who Mullet is, and it’s… Axle Whitehead! As in, the former Australian Idol contestant who literally flashed his dong on national telly. Iconic?
SPOILER ALERT| AUSTRALIA YOUR 10th MASK IS… #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/T6ARtaRv0y
— The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) October 5, 2021
Here are the six rounds of clues we have so far:
- I know it’s not the way But beggars can’t be choosers.
- I’ve never really been the boss.
- When asked by the judges if he was a swimmer, mullet’s response was: “I don’t need to get my hair wet anymore.”
Second round:
- I’m a jack-of-all-trades. I’ve even taken on the Chinese.
- When put through the ‘mind reader’, Mullet was thinking of a shield (which the judges thought was either Viking or Spartan), and said: “
Third round:
- I might be a mullet, but I’m not hard-headed, like others I know.
- The night sky is so beautiful but I prefer the sunshine.
- I love it like a sibling.
- I’m no superhero.
- Just a fish trying to eke out a living in a hostile environment. There’s no shame in that.
- I was number one once, you know.
- But I wasn’t wearing flannelette at the time. Mullets go in and out of fashion.
- But lucky for me… I’ve got more than one string to me bow. I’m Mullet and I’ve got this competition hook, line and sinker.
Fourth round:
- Do I need a lighthouse?
- Nah. It just keeps me awake.
- This fish doesn’t like schools.
Fifth round:
- I’m mullet royalty, a duke.
Sixth round:
- I don’t have unearthly powers like the others, but I’m not here to make up the numbers. Money is often dangled in front of me. I’ve learned to wait and watch.
- I’ve got a lot of tools on my belt. In a former life, not just tools.But I’m more reliable now.
- Us mullets don’t have a lot of secrets. And you can’t pull the wool over our eyes. We’re real strict about that.
Seventh round:
Final clue:
