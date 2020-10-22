Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of US President Donald Trump, has denied any inappropriate behaviour after the release of an extremely suggestive clip from the upcoming Borat sequel.

I’ll cut to the chase: Giuliani effectively denied touching his junk in the presence of a female ‘journalist’, saying he was merely tucking in his shirt.

The Guardian reports the mockumentary clip shows actor Maria Bakalova, who plays the underage daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Borat, masquerading as a right-wing journalist to interview Giuliani.

At the conclusion of their chat, Bakalova’s character reportedly invites Giuliani to share a drink in a hotel suite. As she removes his microphone, he reclines on the bed and sticks a hand down his pants.

Borat then bursts into the suite, declaring that, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

News of the clip made headlines all over the shop, given Giuliani is one of Trump’s key public and legal representatives.

But Giuliani this morning denied any wrongdoing, taking to Twitter to assert he was just fiddling with his clothes.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication,” Giuliani said today.

“I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.

The former Mayor of New York City denied he was “inappropriate” at any point, claiming that, “If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

The incident was first made public back in July, when Giuliani reported the incident to the New York Police Department and the New York Post.

Describing the outfit Baron Cohen wore at the time – a see-through and lacy arrangement, apparently – Giuliani said “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen.

“I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me,” he added.

All told, it’s been a big week for old blokes and allegations of indiscrete conduct. Too big, if you ask me.

You’ll be able to judge the (heavily edited) footage for yourself when Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan hits Amazon Prime Video on October 23.