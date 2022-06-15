The Wendy Williams Show is officially ending this Friday after 13 seasons of chaos, Variety has confirmed.

“The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement.

The popular talkshow has had a tumultuous few years, with its host and namesake Wendy Williams going on indefinite leave due to health-related issues between 2021-2022.

While she’s been gone, a range of celebs have taken the reins as guest hosts, including former The View host Sherri Shepherd, King of Queens actress Leah Remini and Friends actor Michael Rapapport.

After a battle to take over Wendy’s slot, Sherri scored her own show titled Sherri which will takeover the time slots currently occupied by The Wendy Williams Show.

The show began in 2008 and has brought us a fuckton of chaotic moments over the years.

Perhaps some of the most memorable was Williams’ collapse while dressed as the Statue of Liberty plus her recent request for Britney Spears‘ parents to be put to death.

WENDY SAID THAT ON NATIONAL TELEVISION. MY GOD pic.twitter.com/TgBRtgPYjR — j (@beysupdates) June 24, 2021

Farewell to an icon! We’ll always have the memes and GIFs to remember ya by.