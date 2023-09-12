What In The Kris Jenner Is Going On With Kylie & Her Timothée Chalamet / Jordyn Woods Antics?

There’s no doubt that Kylie Jenner has entered a new era.



She’s hard launched her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, a man vastly different from the dudes she’s publicly dated and now, she’s reunited with her teenage bestie Jordyn Woods. For Kardashian apologists like me, this is HUGE. But I can’t help but think there’s more to the story.

Over the years, we’ve seen pop culture’s first family go through all sorts of eras and scandals. But at the helm, leading them through the rocky waters has always been Kris Jenner. The self-described momager seems to have unlimited connections and tricks up her sleeve. And I can’t help but wonder – what is that incredibly brilliant minx up to? Is she behind the slow yet effective rebranding of Miss Kylie? Or is it all a game of misdirection?

Please join me as we investigate.

I love love!!!! Tennis is fine. (Image Source: Getty Images / Gotham/GC Images)

If you recall, rumours that Kylie and Timothée were seeing each other started swirling in April this year and at first everyone was pretty suss. After all, they seemed like they came from two different worlds. But over time, the evidence kept slowly stacking up until BOOM, they went to a Beyoncé concert in September and spend the whole thing smooching and cuddling.



Despite the critiques, I think they genuinely seemed comfortable and happy together. We love to see it!



While all of this hard launching is going on, Kardashian fans also went absolutely bonkers on Monday when Kylie posted a TikTok video featuring her former best friend-turned-nemesis-and-now-friend Jordyn Woods. While the duo had been spotted together a handful of times since their huge falling out, it’s the first time either one of them has made their rebooted friendship social media official.





Just in case you’ve forgotten what happened, Kylie and Jordyn’s long-term friendship completely blew up in 2019 after rumours that Jordyn had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian‘s partner Tristan Thompson (who we all know now to be a root rat) emerged.



Jordyn went on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s podcast Red Table Talk to share her side of the story. She revealed that she’d slept over at Tristan’s house after a night of drinking and while nothing romantic happened, he kissed her on the lips as she left the next day.



“On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing… He just kissed me, like a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out, nothing,” she told the pod.

“I allowed myself to be in that position, and when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were pretty unhappy with the interview, pretty much slamming what Jordyn had to say during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“She’s probably the closest person to me on this planet. I just hope there’s a light at the end of this tunnel, but I just don’t see it right now,” Kylie said in the episode. Kylie went on to unfollow Jordyn on Instagram in 2019 too.



It wasn’t until they were papped together in July 2023 that fans realsied the pair were pals again.

BUT WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?

I know it might seem a bit bonkers to assume that Kylie’s romantic and platonic relationships might indicate that something bigger is at place. Maybe she’s just growing up and stepping into her own power as an adult with a fully-formed frontal lobe but my Kris Jenner senses are TINGLING.



Kylie is the queen of laying low when she wants to. She hid a goddamn pregnancy from the world for nine whole months. I firmly believe that we only see Kylie when she wants to be seen. My (possibly unhinged) theory is that Kylie’s very public recent behaviour is a distraction from something going on with the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe.



So what could it be?



Some fans believe it could have to do with a big announcement from a member of the family. Or maybe it’s just Kylie’s turn to take the heat for a bit now that Kourtney is pregnant, and Khloe and Kim have been through enough. Who knows?



Hopefully the truth will come out sooner rather than later. But in the meantime, folks on X are vibing that Kris Jenner surely must be up to something too. And honestly, the tweets are fkn hilarious:

Sometimes writing all of these stories about people I’ll never meet makes me feel a little bit cuckoo bananas but then I just jump on X and discover there are a whole lot of celebrity-obsessed people with too much time on their hands just like me.



It’s nice to belong, isn’t it?