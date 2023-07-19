The IG Rich List Has Been Revealed & Kylie Jenner Is No Longer The Highest-Earning Influencer

Did you feel a shift in the atmosphere? No, it wasn’t another earthquake. It was the shift in hierarchy of the highest earning Instagram influencers.

Ya girl Kylie Jenner has been dethroned. Knocked off her pretty perch.

By who? Well, you’ll have to read on to find out.

The highest earning Instagram influencers 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo

Taking over from Kylie Jenner as the celeb who earns the biggest bucks from the ‘gram is athlete Cristiano Ronaldo who boasts 597 million and earns $2,397,000.

This shouldn’t surprise those that follow him. The bloke has quite a lot of endorsements with high end luxury brands.

Not to mention those smoking of photos he posts are sure to quench anyone’s thirst.

Brands are wise to spend their dollarydoos with him!

Kylie Jenner

The picture Kylie Jenner posted of herself attending The Kardashians Hulu premiere. Source: Instagram (@kyliejenner)

Next up it’s Kylie herself who has 398 million followers and earns $1,835,000 per post. Still nothing to sneeze at!

Kylie has the ability to move mountains with her posts.

Remember that time she single-handedly tanked Snapchat by tweeting she no longer uses it?

RIP Snapchat. Ya never saw Kylie Jenner coming…

Lionel Messi

Another soccer player is next, one Lionel Messi with 479 million who rakes in $1,777,000.

As a non-soccer fan, I have NFI who this bloke is but clearly millions of people do.

Selena Gomez

Then it’s Rare Beauty boss Selena Gomez with 426 million followers.

The singer, actress, makeup mogul pulls in $1,735,000 for each Insty post she shares.

Why don’t you recognise she’s so rare???

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

And coming in at number five is The Rock who has 388 million followers and makes $1,713,000 per post.

Interestingly, The Rock was once the highest earner on Instagram before the aforementioned stars overtook him. Guess they chose paper in the game of Rock, Paper, Scissors and covered his ass.

Peep the full list via Just Jared and HopperHQ.